Cynthia Nixon Defends ‘And Just Like That’ Storyline That Has Miranda Leaving Steve For Che

Che Diaz has become the most polarizing character on ‘AJLT,’ but Cynthia Nixon says her relationship with the non-binary character is not a ‘mid-life crisis.’

Cynthia Nixon, 55, is defending her character Miranda’s sexual awakening on And Just Like That. On the spin-off series, the OG Sex and the City character engages in an affair with non-binary character Che Diaz (played by Sara Ramirez), while still married to husband Steve Hobbes (David Eigenberg). Che has quickly become the most controversial and discussed character on the show, however, with many not loving the romantic entanglement between the pair.

“It’s interesting that people, I don’t know, I think some people are not loving seeing these characters off kilter, but I love it,” Cynthia said on The Drew Barrymore Show in an interview aired on Wednesday, Jan. 26. While many fans on Twitter have dubbed Miranda’s extra-marital affair as a “mid-life crisis,” Cynthia said she believes that puts a “negative spin” on Miranda’s journey.

“You reach a moment, when you put a negative spin on it you call it a mid-life crisis, right? But out of crisis come really productive things,” she said to Drew Barrymore. “You are not young anymore but you are not old either. And you still have time to make sure that your life is the way you want it to be. If you are deeply unhappy in your career choices, if you are really unhappy in your marriage, you should look at it and demand more, right?” she added.

Cynthia herself went through a similar journey: she was in a longterm relationship with ex-partner Danny Mozes from 1988 – 2003, which spawned kids Charles Ezekiel, 19, and Samuel Joseph, 25. Her next was serious relationship, however, was with a woman: Christine Marinoni. The couple have since become parents to Max Ellington Nixon-Marinoni, 10.

In the interview, the New York native explained that the casting idea for Sara — best known for their time on Grey’s Anatomy — was suggested by her. While Cynthia is an executive producer on the new series, as well as a director on an episode, she is not involved in story writing.

“I suggested them because I’ve been aware of them for so long and such a fan,” Cynthia said of on-screen partner Sara, 46, adding that she had watched their work with legendary director Mike Nichols. “I worked with Mike Nichols a bunch of times especially when I was young and he cast Sara in Spamalot, for which they won a Tony. So I was always watching their career and stuff.” Notably, Sara came out as bisexual in 2016, and publicly declared they were non-binary in 2020.

Online, fans have been campaigning for Miranda’s bartender turned bar owner Steve, who has been a part of the Sex and the City universe since the second season. The pair initially had a one night stand, however, the Type A lawyer eventually fell in love with him. Steve and Miranda have had their ups and downs over the years, but have remained married as they raise teenage son Brady. In a recent episode, however, Miranda tells Steve she wants a divorce.

Cynthia addressed her love for David’s Steve in another interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I love Steve too,” she stated, as Seth said, “I don’t know why you guys did him like that.” Cynthia then said, “Aww.”