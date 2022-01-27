Chris Noth & Wife Seen Together For 1st Time Since Sexual Assault Allegations — Photos

The ‘Sex And The City’ actor met up with his wife Tara Wilson to exchange their two sons in the first public photos since multiple women came forward with sexual assault allegations.

Chris Noth, 67, and his wife Tara Wilson, 39, had a short meeting on Tuesday January 25, when the actor met with his wife in Southern California to pick up their kids in new photos, which you can see here, via Daily Mail. This was the first time that Chris and Tara had been seen out and about together since multiple women have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the Sex And The City Star in December 2021.

Chris sported a gray sweater and light pants while getting his sons Orion, 14, and Keats, 10, from Tara. The Law & Order actor also had a pair of glasses on his head, and he seemed like he was trying to exchange the kids quickly. Tara sported a similarly colored gray cardigan and black leggings, as she held the pair’s younger son. Like in December photos of Tara shortly after the accusations, she wasn’t wearing a wedding ring during the exchange either.

The new photos were the first time that Chris and Tara have publicly reunited since the claims against the actor. Multiple women have come forward with sexual assault claims against the actor, but Chris denied the allegations in a statement in December. “The accusations made against me by individuals I met years, even decades ago, are categorically false,” he said at the time. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Since the accusations came out, the women of the SATC reboot And Just Like That released a statement showing support for the victims who have come forward. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis all shared on their Instagram Stories shortly after the allegations. Chris’ cameo from the And Just Like That finale was also cut amid the allegations.