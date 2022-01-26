See Pics

Miley Cyrus Rocks Gucci Romper & Matching $1,600 Boots — Photos

Miley Cyrus reinvents rock ‘n roll luxury in a super chic photoshoot for Gucci at L.A.’s Sunset Sound recording studio.

Glam in Gucci! Miley Cyrus, 29, looks rocker chic in new photos released via Instagram on January 24. The “Wrecking Ball” singer was snapped in a short Gucci romper and knee-high boots worth $1,600—printed with the luxury brand’s signature logo. Miley, who has adopted Billy Idol’s signature sneer in favor of her tongue sticking out, edged up her utilitarian look with runs in her black nylons, her bleach blonde locks dyed partially black underneath. The artist donned black sunglasses to complete the look, posing with a guitar and Fender speaker at Sunset Sound recording studio in Los Angeles.

In a caption for the series of shots, Miley took the opportunity to promote her upcoming show with Green Day at L.A.’s Super Bowl Music Fest on February 12, where she will likely be sporting more of her standout style. Hopefully in more custom looks for Gucci.

This isn’t the first time the raspy-voiced vixen has worked with the iconic fashion house. Miley has been the face of Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau Perfume since last July, and has been working with the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele since 2020. “The thing that I love about Alessandro is, I felt he saw a side of me that I couldn’t … and now, the Flora Fantasy resonates a lot more with me,” she told Interview magazine in October about her latest reinvention. “We’ve been creative collaborators in other ways, especially revolving around my looks and the custom designs he’s been making for my shows, but when it comes to this alliance that we formed, it’s now only being revealed as the partnership that it really is.”

The outspoken star has gone through many phases of style over the years, starting out as a wholesome-looking Disney kid as Hannah Montana in 2006, then going full pop party princess with her “Party in the U.S.A.” phase in 2009, but we think we are loving this retro rock star version of Miley the best. No matter what sort of ensemble she throws together, Miley will always be an old soul badass wearing her heart on her sleeve. And that will always be in fashion.