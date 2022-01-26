Kylie Jenner Slays In Plunging Pink Mini Dress For Her Valentine’s Day Makeup Collection

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a gorgeous new pic of herself sitting back and relaxing in a form-fitting pink dress with a red heart cut-out section and matching gloves.

Kylie Jenner, 24, is gearing up for Valentine’s Day in one of her favorite ways: launching a new makeup collection! The dark-haired beauty shared a brand new promo photo and video for her Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s collection, which is being released on Feb. 3, on Jan. 26. In the eye-catching snapshot, she is wearing a tight light pink dress with a red trim and plunging neckline and a red heart cut out section in the front middle, and in the video, her very red and pink cosmetics products are placed in a heart-shaped box similar to the ones the love holiday chocolates usually come in.

“The Valentine Collection coming Feb.3rd 🍒 watch the reveal right now on my stories @kyliecosmetics,” Kylie captioned the pic.

Her fans were quick to share their excitement about the new collection and compliment the pic in the comments section of the post. “So excited,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “the hottest.” A third called her “beautiful” and others were just wondering if the reality star had her second baby or not yet.

While she’s been open about her makeup, Kylie’s been pretty private about her pregnancy. The soon-to-be mom-of-two recently showed off pics from her private baby shower and from the looks of the epic photos, there are so many people who are thrilled and eagerly awaiting the baby’s arrival. Although her exact due date is not known, Kylie’s believed to be around eight months pregnant, so Stormi‘s brother or sister is sure to be here at any moment!

Although Kylie’s being private about when she’s expecting her bundle of joy, she hasn’t been shy about sharing her baby bump with the world. Earlier this month, she posted two pics of herself rocking a white button-down cropped shirt that put her bare bump on display and jeans. She had her hands in her long dark hair and even closed her eyes in one shot. “i am woman 🎶,” she appropriately captioned the post.