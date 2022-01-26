Kim Kardashian Had An ‘Easy Rapport’ With Hillary & Chelsea Clinton At Coffee Shop, Witness Says

The former first lady and her daughter got along great with Kim Kardashian during a short coffee date in California

Kim Kardashian, 41, met with former presidential candidate and First Lady Hillary Clinton, 74, and her daughter Chelsea, 41, for coffee on Monday January 24. The three women chatted over a cup-of-joe at Canoga Park’s Hot And Cool Cafe as part of Hillary’s upcoming AppleTV+ show Gutsy Women. An eyewitness revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the inspiring trio had a “nice visit” together.

The eyewitness said that the women were all super professional, but clicked easily as they chatted. “They seemed to be really getting along and had an easy rapport with each other,” they said, while revealing that Kim had an easy back-and-forth with the former first lady. “Hillary seemed a little more at ease with the situation and Chelsea was admiring the situation and was really looking at her mom and Kim interact.” Another person said that three spent “Lots of time walking around, smiling, and laughing.”

When all was said and done, the three ladies seemed completely prepared to get down to business for their show. “It was a nice visit and they seemed to have got everything they needed to get filming wise. All things considered it was very simple,” they said. The other eyewitness said that the visit seemed to end just as quickly as it began. “They were all nice but all business. In and out, got what they needed done and were out almost as fast as they came in. It felt like a campaign stop,” they said.

Fans will probably have to wait and see what the Clintons talked to Kim about when Gutsy Women hits streaming services. The coffee date was far from the first time that Kim has met with a major political figure. She notably went to the White House in March 2020 to discuss criminal justice reform with Hillary’s opponent from the 2016 election, former President Donald Trump. Even Tiger King star Joe Exotic petitioned Kim to use her platform to ask the then-president to grant him a pardon. Perhaps fans can get more of Kim’s perspective in the new series.