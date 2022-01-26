Julia Stiles’ Baby Born: Actress Gives Birth To 2nd Child With Husband Preston Cook

Julia Stiles announced her second child’s arrival by sharing a cute pic of the newborn’s feet. She also shared an image depicting her 4-year-old son’s reaction to becoming a big brother.

Julia Stiles‘ family has expanded! The actress, 40, announced on Wednesday, January 26 that she and husband Preston J. Cook welcomed their second child, whom they’ve named Arlo. “Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo!” Julia wrote, alongside a precious photo of her newborn’s feet in a hospital blanket. “The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be,” she added.

Julia’s post also featured a photo of a toilet drawn on with red marker by the couple’s son Strummer, 4. “Scroll Forward to see how my 4 year old is taking it…,” the 10 Things I Hate About You star wrote.

Julia didn’t reveal Arlo’s gender. The actress confirmed her second pregnancy in Nov. 2021 by holding her baby bump at a screening for the film The Humans. Julia looked stunning while posing on the red carpet in an all-black ensemble at the event, which was held at Village East Cinema in New York City. She never publicly announced the pregnancy news on Instagram, but those red carpet photos were enough of a confirmation for her loyal fans.

Julia and her camera assistant beau got married in September 2017, while she was pregnant with their first child. The actress’ rep told E! News at the time that the couple “had an intimate ceremony with two friends on the beach in Seattle over Labor Day weekend.”

Julia also confirmed her wedding with an Instagram photo of her holding her pregnant belly in a white dress and Preston resting his hand on her baby bump with a ring on THAT finger. “Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding? ✨” Julia captioned the pic with a wink-face emoji.

The Save The Last Dance star’s first pregnancy was originally reported in June 2017, and just two months later, she shared an Instagram picture of her baby bump. “Alright, I couldn’t resist,” she said.