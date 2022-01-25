Alicia Witt Breaks Silence 1 Month After Her Parents’ Death: It ‘Doesn’t Feel Real’

Alicia Witt opens up about the tragedy that took both of her parents just days before Christmas for the first time.

Alicia Witt, 46, has opened up about her parents’, Diane Witt (née Pietro) and father Robert Witt, deaths for the first time since they passed away suddenly last month. She honored her parents with a throwback picture of herself with them when she was a little girl on Instagram. “it still doesn’t feel real, ” the Orange Is The New Black actress began in the heartfelt message she wrote in the post’s caption.

She then detailed the scary moments when she learned that both her parents had passed. “it’s been a month since i got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on,” she continued. “waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently that the next call would be from them, angry i’d gotten someone else involved. knowing as soon as i heard the detective’s voice on the other line that they were gone. knowing i would never hear their voices again. beginning the rest of my life of finding them on the breeze, in a song, in a dream.”

Fortunately, the actress has had the opportunity to mourn her parents in private since their passing. She wrote that she was thankful for “the gift of having been able to quietly travel to Worcester earlier this month for a beautiful service and burial.” She also thanked Mercadante Funeral Home for making the moments that allowed her to properly grieve.

She also thanked friends, family and fans who “have reached out with your memories about my parents.” She then doted on her late parents, expressing that “they were brilliant educators, deeply kind, curious, intuitive, wise, young at heart, funny – there will never be enough adjectives to describe them.” She stressed that the subject matter was very “delicate” for her since “i’m wanting to honor their privacy.” Understandably, the actress has been dealing with “overwhelming floods of grief” and embellished more on a corresponding Facebook post.

The Dune star’s parents died tragically on Monday, December 20. They were found dead in their Massachusetts home and the cause of their deaths has yet to be released. While there were no health reasons listed or signs of noxious gasses, according to Telegram & Gazette, the temperature had dropped to record-low temperatures at 15 degrees and there was reportedly a “malfunctioning furnace.”