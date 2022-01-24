Zendaya Looks Flawlessly Beautiful In Keyhole Sweater & Curly Hair For Lancome Ad

Zendaya looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she rocked a white sweater with a gaping keyhole cutout on the chest while rocking naturally curly hair.

If there’s one thing for sure about Zendaya, 25, it’s that she always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and her latest campaign for Lancome was no different. Zendaya looked flawless when she had her brown hair down in natural, voluminous curls while rocking a cutout sweater.

In the photo, Zendaya rocked an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve white sweater with a chunky gold strap around one shoulder. On her chest was a massive keyhole cutout that revealed ample cleavage.

As for her glam, Zendaya’s long hair was naturally down in curls while parted in the middle. She rocked a sultry smokey eye with thick, dark brows and a glossy brown lip with dark lip liner.

Zendaya’s look was a total 180 from the recent look she’s been sporting. She recently dyed her hair bright red and she was out in LA just last week rocking the new color while her hair was down and straight in a short, shoulder-length lob.

She styled her new hair with a pair of baggy, flare-leg green cargo pants, a white T-shirt, and a long gray peacoat with fuzzy black lapels. She topped her look off with a pair of red Jordan 1 Retro Sneakers.

When Zendaya isn’t dressed down, she is usually dressed to the nines at premieres and that’s exactly what she did on the Euphoria season two red carpet. For the event, she slayed in a skintight, strapless black and white Valentino Spring 1992 gown that had a scalloped neckline. The dress was actually originally worn by Linda Evangelista in 1992.

Zendaya accessorized her vintage dress with a pair of Bvlgari Serpenti Viper Earrings, a Bvlgari Magnifica Ring, and a gorgeous updo hairstyle.