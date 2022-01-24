5 Things

Peter Doocy: 5 Things To Know About The Fox News Reporter Slammed By Joe Biden

Joe Biden
Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership, on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, in Omaha, NebJoe Biden, Omaha, USA - 28 Feb 2019
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del Biden, Rehoboth Beach, United States - 28 Dec 2021
President Joe Biden listens to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speak during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victoryBiden Buccaneers Football, Washington, United States - 20 Jul 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, reacts to comments by Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Tampa Bay Defeated Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.Biden Welcomes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House, Washington, District of Columbia, United States - 20 Jul 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Peter Doocy was called ‘a stupid son of a b*tch’ by President Joe Biden after he asked him a question about inflation. Find out more about the gutsy journalist here.

Peter Doocy, 34, unintentionally stepped into the spotlight on Jan. 24 when President Joe Biden, 79, shockingly responded to a question he asked him about inflation by calling him a “stupid son of a b*tch.” It’s unknown if Joe knew his mic was on at the time of his response, but it got the attention of many people shortly after. “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” the Fox News reporter asked the politician at a White House event before he answered, “It’s a great asset—more inflation. What a stupid son of a b*tch.”

Find out more about Peter and his background in journalism below.

Peter didn’t hear Biden call him a ‘SOB’ at the time he said it.

He admitted that because of the loud volume in the White House at the time of the exchange, he didn’t hear Biden’s words at the time he said them. When someone eventually told him in the briefing room, he didn’t take it personally and even joked about it in the interview above shortly after.

When a fellow Fox News journalist cheekily suggested that maybe he is “a stupid SOB,” Peter responded with, “Nobody has fact checked him yet and said it’s not true.”

Related Gallery

Joe Biden's Inauguration Day 2021 -- Photos

President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden his wife Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris her husband Doug Emhoff watch a military pass in review ceremony on the East Front of the Capitol at the conclusion of the inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura and former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stand at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during Inauguration Day ceremonies in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden reached out to him ‘within an hour’ of his comment.

“He said ‘It’s nothing personal, pal,'” Peter told Hannity. “And we went back and forth, and we were talking about just kind of moving forward, and I made sure to tell him that I’m always gonna try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking. And he said, ‘You got to.’ And that’s a quote from the president, so I’ll keep doing it.”

When asked if he apologized directly, Peter said he “cleared the air” and he “appreciated it.”

“I don’t need anybody to apologize to me. He can call me whatever he wants as long as it gets him talking!” he added. “I think that’s enough. That’s enough. So we can move on. We can now move forward. There will be years- three to seven years of opportunities to ask him about different stuff.”

Peter studied Political Science in college.

He attended Villanova University in 2009 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in the subject. While he was still attending the school, he started off his journalism career by contributing to Fox News as a Palestra.net reporter.

One of his biggest interviews was with the former Navy SEAL who claims he killed Osama bin Laden.

Robert O’Neill told Peter about the shot he fired that apparently took the life of the al-Qaeda founder in an exclusive TV interview on Fox News in 2014. It reportedly had the highest ratings of any documentary in Fox News history.

Biden isn’t the first politician to call him out.

Peter also had a shocking interaction with the late Senator John McCain in 2017, which can be seen above, and it led to a question he asked being labeled as “dumb.”

“Has your relationship with the president frayed to the point that you’re not going to support anything that he comes to you and asks for?” Peter asked before McCain responded with, “Why would you say something that stupid? Why would you ask something that dumb, heh? … That’s a dumb question.”