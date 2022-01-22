John Stamos Reveals Bob Saget Got ‘One Last Joke’ In Before Tragic Death

After delivering a powerful eulogy for close friend and former ‘Full House’ cast mate Bob Saget, John Stamos Bob got ‘one last joke’ in before his death.

Bob Saget was sure to get a final joke in before his untimely death, per his BFF John Stamos. John, who played Uncle Jesse on the long running sitcom Full House, shared a screenshot of news network CNN announcing Bob’s death at the age of 65 on Jan. 9. The image cheekily showed the actor standing in front of a sign for NBC’s Peacock streaming service. His head covered most of the “pea” part, just leaving the last four letters “cock” visible.

“Even in death, he found a way to get one last dick joke in!” John wrote in his caption, posted to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 22. “My guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever,” the 58-year-old added. Outside of playing Danny Tanner on Full House, Bob was a highly successful stand-up comedian who’s humor was far from the family-friendly theme of the ABC series.

John has been in deep mourning since the lost of his best friend, initially posting that he was “gutted” over the news via social media. The actor acted as a pallbearer at Bob’s intimate funeral on Friday, Jan. 14, just six days after his shocking death. At the service, John also delivered a moving eulogy for the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host.

“When I saw his last Instagram post, my first thought was he looked too ‘alive’ to die a few hours later,” John said in his speech, referencing Bob’s stand-up comedy tour. In his fidinal Instagram post, Bob thanked fans for coming out to his Florida show and said he was back doing what he “loved”: stand-up. “But I guess that’s right. We should all want to ‘die alive.’ We don’t want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten and discarded. We want to be overwhelmed with the privilege and bounty of doing what we do best..He died bright and fierce,” John also said.

The entire Full House cast was present for Bob’s funeral, including Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, and Dave Coulier. The group also issued a joint statement, alongside show creator Jeff Franklin, as a tribute to Bob. “Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family,” the statement read. “Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob.”