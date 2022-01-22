Janet Jackson, Kid Cudi & More Stars Send Love To Regina King After Tragic Death Of Her Son Ian

Regina received an outpouring of support from celebrities as she mourns the loss of her only child to suicide.

Hollywood is sending out their love and support to Regina King as she mourns the loss of her only child. Janet Jackson, Kid Cudi, Josh Gad and more celebrities expressed sadness upon hearing the tragic news that Regina’s son Ian Alexander Jr. died by suicide at the age of 26. Many of the social media posts included heartbreaking photos of the mother and son, while others simply shared their heartfelt condolences.

“ I’m so sorry to hear about Ian,” wrote Janet, alongside a snap of Regina leaning her head on Ian. “Please know that I am here for u @iamreginaking. Sending all my love, prayers and condolences.” Kid Cudi tweeted, “My heart hurts for Regina King and her family. God please watch over them.”

My heart hurts for Regina King and her family. God please watch over them. — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) January 22, 2022

Josh posted, “My love, my prayers, my thoughts, my everything go out to @ReginaKing and her family tonight. My heart breaks. Sending you nothing but light,” while fellow actor Patricia Arquette wrote, “Sending love light and prayers to Regina king and her family.” Rapper TI shared a gorgeous photo of Regina and Ian with a broken heart emoji.

My love, my prayers, my thoughts, my everything go out to @ReginaKing and her family tonight. My heart breaks. Sending you nothing but light. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 22, 2022

Sending love light and prayers to Regina king and her family . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 22, 2022

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais took to Twitter to write, “My heart breaks for you @ReginaKing Ian was sweet & kind,” while Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom posted, “May your soul find its eternal peace in the arms of our Savior @iamreginaking sending you love and prayers during this time.”

My heart breaks for you @ReginaKing Ian was sweet & kind https://t.co/nwRaPvmla3 — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) January 22, 2022

The amazing support and love from Tinseltown’s best and brightest comes after Regina announced the tragic death of Ian on Saturday (January 22). “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” Regina, 51, said in a statement, per People. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Regina’s reps for comment.

Keep reading for more reactions, below.

Regina King's Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dies by Suicide: He 'Cared So Deeply' https://t.co/ErxLJTJG0P so very sorry!!! Prayers Prayers Prayers!!!!!! — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 22, 2022

Sending love, light and the armor of God to @ReginaKing. May her and her loved ones find comfort and peace. https://t.co/9gnP8wuZkH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 22, 2022

I met Ian at @sherrieshepherd’s birthday bash.. he catered the event. Cooked and served all the food and it was delicious!!!! Such a sweet and talented young man… Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/XcE9vPZkDq — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 22, 2022