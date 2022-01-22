Breaking News

Janet Jackson, Kid Cudi & More Stars Send Love To Regina King After Tragic Death Of Her Son Ian

Regina King
Phil Mccarten/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Regina King 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Regina King, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for 'If Beale Street Could Talk,' attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 24 February 2019. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking. Vanity Fair Oscar Party - 91st Academy Awards, Beverly Hills, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Regina King arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Limo Drop Off, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Regina King 73rd Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2019 Wearing Prada View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

Regina received an outpouring of support from celebrities as she mourns the loss of her only child to suicide.

Hollywood is sending out their love and support to Regina King as she mourns the loss of her only child. Janet Jackson, Kid Cudi, Josh Gad and more celebrities expressed sadness upon hearing the tragic news that Regina’s son Ian Alexander Jr. died by suicide at the age of 26. Many of the social media posts included heartbreaking photos of the mother and son, while others simply shared their heartfelt condolences.

Regina King
Celebrities reacted to the tragic death of Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. (Phil Mccarten/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)
I’m so sorry to hear about Ian,” wrote Janet, alongside a snap of Regina leaning her head on Ian. “Please know that I am here for u @iamreginaking. Sending all my love, prayers and condolences.” Kid Cudi tweeted, “My heart hurts for Regina King and her family. God please watch over them.”

Josh posted, “My love, my prayers, my thoughts, my everything go out to @ReginaKing and her family tonight. My heart breaks. Sending you nothing but light,” while fellow actor Patricia Arquette wrote, “Sending love light and prayers to Regina king and her family.” Rapper TI shared a gorgeous photo of Regina and Ian with a broken heart emoji.

Related Gallery

Stars Who Died In 2022: Photos Of Bob Saget, Ronnie Spector & More

Louie Anderson 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' TV series screening, New York, America - 30 Mar 2016
MeatloafMEAT LOAF - 1982
Gaspard Ulliel 5th Monte Carlo Gala for Planetary Health, Monaco - 23 Sep 2021

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais took to Twitter to write, “My heart breaks for you @ReginaKing Ian was sweet & kind,” while Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom posted, “May your soul find its eternal peace in the arms of our Savior @iamreginaking sending you love and prayers during this time.”

The amazing support and love from Tinseltown’s best and brightest comes after Regina announced the tragic death of Ian on Saturday (January 22). “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” Regina, 51, said in a statement, per People. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Regina’s reps for comment.

Keep reading for more reactions, below.

 