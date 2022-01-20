See Pics

Sophia Bush Reunites With ‘One Tree Hill’ BFFs Hilarie Burton-Morgan & Bethany Joy Lenz On ‘Good Sam’ — See Photo

Sophia Bush just posted some sweet pics with former ‘One Tree Hill’ co-stars Hilarie Burton-Morgan & Bethany Joy Lenz. Check out the nostalgia-inducing photos here.

One Tree Hill reunion! Sophia Bush, 39, reunited with her former co-stars, Hilarie Burton-Morgan, 39, and Bethany Joy Lenz, 40, in some adorable photos posted to Instagram on Jan. 20. The women were brought back together to shoot in Toronto for an upcoming episode of Sophia’s CBS medical drama Good Sam.

“Now vs Then + Always and Forever,” Sophia captioned the post of the three woman posing together in a behind-the-scenes shot. “People ask me ‘what’s the best part about producing @goodsamcbs?’ Having my best girls come to play ranks up top!” she exclaimed, before cheekily adding, “Here comes trouble.” The women’s poses recreated a photo they shot for One Tree Hill, a WB program which ran for nine seasons before ending in 2012.

Hilarie also jumped on board with the Instagram post, sharing a shot of the three women again behind the scenes but this time in a closer-up selfie smiling for the camera. “I don’t want to brag about how much fun we’re having….but OH MY GAWD we are having a ball up here in Toronto celebrating our girl @sophiabush on @goodsamcbs !!!” the actress wrote in her caption.

“Not only are the [Drama Queens podcast girls] reunited on set for the first time since #oth, but @joylenz and I get to play sisters!!!” she went on. “Honestly, these women are so important in my life, and I love that we keep getting opportunities to build together. Y’all are in for a treat! Here’s comes trouble!!!!!”

Bethany, for her part, also shared the behind-the-scenes look at the reunited news with an article from Deadline. “Well, 2022 is starting with a BANG!” she exclaimed. “What an awesome group of people over here!! Stay tuned!!”

Sophia stars in the new CBS series as a heart surgeon who is at odds with her boss and father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith, played by Jason Isaacs, as she’s thrust into a leadership role after he wakes up from a months-long coma. Bethany and Hilarie play sisters Amy and Gretchen Taylor, respectively, who meet Sophia’s Dr. Sam Griffith when Amy seeks treatment at Detroit’s Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital.

The air date and more details about the program will be announced at a later date.