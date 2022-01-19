‘Bringing Up Bates’ Canceled: Hit Show Ending Ahead Of Planned Season 11

‘Bringing Up Bates’ will not return for season 11. The show has been dropped as UPtv shifts its focus on programming in 2022. Read the full statement now.

The Bates family’s journey on UPtv has come to an end. The network announced on January 18 that Bringing Up Bates has been canceled and season 11 will not be airing on UPtv as originally planned. A “new scripted series” is expected to be announced soon. HollywoodLife has reached out for additional comment.

“We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon,” the statement began. “When we premiered Bringing Up Bates, the series was focused on parents with 19 kids who were teenagers and young children. The cameras were there to capture the love, laughs and big life moments, as the family continued to grow.”

The statement ended with, “Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family’s home over the past 10 seasons. Thank you to the fans who tuned in every Thursday night to be part of the journey. We’re looking forward to continuing to uplift you with our programming in the future.”

Bringing Up Bates premiered in 2015 and ran for 10 seasons. The latest season ended in June 2021. Bringing Up Bates aired over 100 episodes, including 10 specials, over the course of its run.

The series revolved around Gil and Kelly Jo Bates and their 19 children. Over the years, many of the Bates kids found love, got married, and started their own families.

In a statement to Us Weekly, the family reflected on the show’s cancellation. “As the next year begins, our family will be experiencing a lot of new changes,” the Bates family said. “One of the biggest changes for us is that the network will be moving toward producing more scripted family shows and will not be renewing a contract to film new Bringing Up Bates episodes. We realize God’s timing is always perfect, and we are looking forward to what the future holds for our own family, as well as the network!”

The family also added, “The last ten seasons of filming with Bringing Up Bates have been an amazing journey for our family. We never expected or aspired to be on TV, but we are forever grateful to UP for all of the friendships we have formed as a result. Filming and opening up our home has been both rewarding and challenging, but there are not enough words we could say to show appreciation for the amazing film crew and all of the staff who have invested so much time into making this show possible. They have become family and have impacted us forever. We are also grateful for all of the encouragement we have received over the years from those who have watched the show and have reached out to message us or pray for us.”