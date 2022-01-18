Britney Spears’ New ‘Baby One More Time’ Outfit Will Give You All The Feels – Watch

Britney Spears is giving her fans a blast from the past as she reprised her iconic ‘Baby One More Time’ schoolgirl outfit and added a special twist to it.

Britney Spears, 40, hit us “[Baby] One More Time” with her iconic schoolgirl look and we are absolutely here for it! The pop star tied up her white blouse into a tiny crop top once again but added some changes to the look this time around. Instead of a black pleated skirt, she wore a green plaid mini skirt this time around. She also proved that she’s not so innocent at this stage of her life as she ditched the grey sweater and pom-pom braids for a beaded choker and let her wavy hair flow. “Pssss this is my new …Baby One More Time outfit,” she captioned the Instagram video.

The “Gimme More” singer slayed as she showed off every angle of her sexy schoolgirl outfit. As she modeled the reinvited version of her throwback look, she had an emotion-filled message that many think was directed at her sister Jamie Lynn Spears amid their ongoing feud. “In life a lot of people say ‘DO I MATTER ????’ … try eating alone for 4 months morning ☀️ … noon 🕛 … and night 🌙 Jamie Lynn,” she wrote, directly referencing a quote that Jamie used in a recent interview.

Jamie referenced that very “m” word, “matter,” quite a bit on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “It’s, like, my whole life, I kind of felt like I didn’t matter … so it’s, like, I just wish that mattered,” the Zoey 101 actress tearfully told host Alex Cooper. The pop star’s sister prefaced this by venting about how she felt like her problems didn’t matter as much because she was less famous than her sister.

“It doesn’t matter who your sister is or who your family member is or whatever your relationship is with, if something has caused you pain or this is your experience, nothing should diminish your experience,” Jamie Lynn said. The “Toxic” singer seemed to have plenty to say about Jamie Lynn complaining about her life while she struggled with her conservatorship. She cited the pain she endured while under a strict conservatorship initiated by her father Jamie Spears.

“I asked myself every day ‘DOES ANYBODY CARE ??? WTF ??? DO I MATTER ???’ I would honestly be very interested to see your pretty face in the setting I was forced to be in and asking yourself ‘DO I MATTER ???'” She emphasized in the post’s caption. “I didn’t get to cry 😢 … I had to be strong … TOO STRONG 💪🏼 !!!” Britney also seemed to insist that her sister always mattered and warned her not to think otherwise.