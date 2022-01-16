Jeff Goldblum, 69, & Kyle MacLachlan, 62, Look Sexier Than Ever Walking Prada Runway — Photos

The veteran actors looked like pros as they stomped the Prada runway in some fierce, high-fashion garb!

Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan proved they’ve got the goods to start a new career! The Jurassic Park alum, 68, and the Twin Peaks star, 62, gave all the young models a run for their money as they strutted their stuff on the Prada catwalk in Milan, Italy on Sunday, January 16. Both silver foxes looked like they were pros, with each one stomping down the stretch with impressive self-confidence.

Jeff carried himself with poise as he rocked a long black overcoat that featured oversized puffs of fringe around both the sleeves and hemline. He paired the stylish look with a black turtleneck, matching pants and a set of shiny black loafers. Kyle brought up the rear in a sophisticated, dark overcoat with even darker lapels. His ensemble underneath was a bit more casual with what appeared to be a striped turtleneck, a light blue polo shirt and matching, baggy denim pants. He also donned light blue gloves for his catwalk cruise.

Jeff and Kyle weren’t the only Hollywood heavyweights that got a chance to show off their modeling skills. Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield turned heads in a shiny navy suit with a black wool top. And Maze Runner’s Thomas Brodie-Sangster stole the spotlight as he walked down the Prada runway in a chic black pea coat.

Meanwhile, Kyle has been busy in Queensland, Australia filming Peacock’s upcoming Joe Exotic TV series, which is based on journalist Robert Moor‘s Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King. He will be playing Howard Baskin, the second husband of controversial CEO of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin. Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon has transformed herself to play the role of the wild animal enthusiast.

John Cameron Mitchell will star opposite Kate and Kyle as the convicted felon Joe Exotic himself. Rounding out the cast are Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, Sam Keeley as John Finlay, William Fichtne as Rick Kirkham, and Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe. A release date has yet to be confirmed.