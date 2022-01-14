See Message

Jon & Kate’s Daughter Mady Gosselin Says She Felt ’Shame’ Over Her Heritage As A Child

Mady Gosselin
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Kate Gosselin, Cara Gosselin, Mady Gosselin. Kate Gosselin, center, and her daughters Cara, left, and Mady, cast members in the TLC series "Kate Plus Date," take part in a panel discussion on the show during the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, in Pasadena, Calif 2019 Winter TCA - Kate Plus Date Panel, Pasadena, USA - 12 Feb 2019
Cara Gosselin TLC 'Kate Plus Date' TV Show Panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Feb 2019
Mady Gosselin TLC 'Kate Plus Date' TV Show Panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Feb 2019
After feeling ‘gross discomfort’ over her heritage growing up, Mady says she is now ‘proud’ of being Korean-American.

Mady Gosselin is all grown up and she has the maturity to prove it! The 20-year-old daughter of exes Jon and Kate Gosselin opened up about embracing her Korean heritage as an adult after feeling “shame” about it during childhood. In honor of Korean-American Day on January 13, Maddy took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo, revealing how the first time she got an American Girl doll caused her “discomfort” over her own ethnicity.

“She was from the ‘look-alike’ line and I named her Jordan,” Mady wrote. “She did not look like me; she had blonde hair and blue eyes, by my choice. At the time, there wasn’t a doll from the line that looked like me, but more importantly, at 5, I chose a doll that reflected the way I thought I was suppose to look instead of the way I do.”

“Looking back, this story fills me with a gross sort of discomfort and shame,” the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star continued. “Having grown up 50/50 (white and korean), I was hyper aware of my ethnicity from a young age, but the transition from awareness to shame was a slow progression that I didn’t notice happening until I was much older.”

Kate Gosselin, center, and her daughters Cara, left, and Mady, cast members in the TLC series "Kate Plus Date," take part in a panel discussion on the show during the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jon Gosselin is busy in the yard today organizing the lawn crew and chatting on his cell phone in the yard. When Jon returned home today the Nanny was seen leaving the property. The kids played outside today and helped the landscaper in the yard. Jon was constantly on the phone and walking around the property today hardly having any time to play with the children. Pictured: Jon Gosselin and kids,Jon Gosselin kids Nanny Family friend Gosselin kids landscaper Landscaper Ref: SPL107919 190609 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kate Gosselin and her sextuplets pose for a family portrait by the sea on Bald Head Island, North Carolina, where they have been staying for more than a week without Kate's husband Jon. The picture was taken on Kate's pink phone by her nanny. Pictured: Kate Gosselin and her sextuplets,Kate Gosselin her sextuplets Ref: SPL105144 050609 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Now Mady says she feels honored to be half Korean and wants to celebrate it. “I’m proud to be a part of a community that has suffered through decades of ridicule and hate in this country (only made worse in the last 2 years) but have persevered through it powerfully and gracefully,” she concluded her post. “I’m also proud that I make a kick ass kimchi!!”

Kate Gosselin
Cara Gosselin, Kate Gosselin, and Mady Gosselin attend the 2019 Winter TV Critics AP Tour in Pasadena. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Mady’s comment section was filled with love and support, as one follower wrote, “So glad you’ve learned to embrace it. It truly is a battle. I did the same growing up,” and another shared, “Love this! My kids are 50/50 just like you! My oldest deals with racism at his school. I always tell him to be proud of where you came from!”

Fans came to know Maddy from the TLC shows about her large family, including Jon & Kate Plus 8 and its spinoff Kate Plus 8. The reality shows focused on Jon and Kate raising their eight children: Maddy and her twin Cara, and the sextuplet siblings Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel, who are now 17.

 