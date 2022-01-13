Ellen Pompeo Loves On Patrick Dempsey After He Posts A ‘Zoolander’ Selfie

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo shared love to former co-star Patrick Dempsey on Instagram, after he mimicked a memorable pose made famous by Ben Stiller in ‘Zoolander.’

Patrick Dempsey‘s former TV wife, Ellen Pompeo, popped up in the comments section of his hilarious Instagram post on Tuesday, January 11. Patrick, who used to star in Grey’s Anatomy as Derek Shepherd, opposite Ellen’s Meredith Grey, sat on the couch with his dog while striking the “Blue Steel” pose for the camera. For the uniformed, the “Blue Steel” pose is done by Ben Stiller in his 2001 comedy film Zoolander. Patrick perfectly nailed it by pursing up his lips and sucking his checks in, while keeping his eyes fixated on the camera.

Patrick captioned his post, “Happy Monday. Have a good one.” Ellen, 52, then shared some love to her deceased TV hubby with a sweet comment. “Blue steel and his sidekick,” the actress wrote.

As expected, Grey’s Anatomy fans went wild over Ellen and Patrick’s one-sided exchange. “Love you guys!!” one fan said, while another wrote, “my merder heart cannot.” Other commenters called on Patrick to make a full-time return to the hit ABC medical series, which was recently renewed for season 19. Ellen’s comment also got a whopping 7,000 likes, and counting, from their fans.

Patrick starred in the first 11 seasons of Grey’s, before his character Derek was killed from injuries sustained in a car accident. However, Patrick made an epic return to the series in season 17 when Derek popped up in a beach dream sequence of Meredith’s while she was in a coma from COVID. Other deceased characters like George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), and Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) also appeared on the beach to reunite with Meredith.

As we previously reported, ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy for yet another season on January 10. This continues the show’s run as the longest-running primetime medical drama series. Ellen inked a new deal with ABC to return for season 19, according to THR, alongside fellow original stars Chandra Wilson (who plays Dr. Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (who plays Dr. Webber). ABC noted in its statement that season 19 will “explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters.”