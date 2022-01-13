See Comment

Ellen Pompeo Loves On Patrick Dempsey After He Posts A ‘Zoolander’ Selfie

Ellen Pompeo & Patrick Dempsey
Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock
©2002 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445The premiere of "Moonlight Mile" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, California In This Photo: Actress ELLEN POMPEO poses 092402JR (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR126427_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2005 RAMEY PHOTO AGENCY 310-828-3445 Los Angeles, California. September 18, 2005 The 57th Annual Emmy Awards-press room, held at the Shrine Auditorium. 09/18/05 PGrl (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR125602_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2006 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 ARRIVALS TO THE 58TH ANNUAL EMMY AWARDS CEREMONIES HELD AT THE SHRINE AUDITORIUM IN DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES ON AUGUST 27, 2006. XYZ (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR126423_2.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2007 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445/PG Los Angeles, July 25, 2007 "The Bourne Ultimatum" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Arclight. In this photo: ELLEN POMPEO PGrfj (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR40491_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo shared love to former co-star Patrick Dempsey on Instagram, after he mimicked a memorable pose made famous by Ben Stiller in ‘Zoolander.’

Patrick Dempsey‘s former TV wife, Ellen Pompeo, popped up in the comments section of his hilarious Instagram post on Tuesday, January 11. Patrick, who used to star in Grey’s Anatomy as Derek Shepherd, opposite Ellen’s Meredith Grey, sat on the couch with his dog while striking the “Blue Steel” pose for the camera. For the uniformed, the “Blue Steel” pose is done by Ben Stiller in his 2001 comedy film Zoolander. Patrick perfectly nailed it by pursing up his lips and sucking his checks in, while keeping his eyes fixated on the camera.

Patrick captioned his post, “Happy Monday. Have a good one.” Ellen, 52, then shared some love to her deceased TV hubby with a sweet comment. “Blue steel and his sidekick,” the actress wrote.

Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller in ‘Zoolander’ (Photo: Everett Collection)

As expected, Grey’s Anatomy fans went wild over Ellen and Patrick’s one-sided exchange. “Love you guys!!” one fan said, while another wrote, “my merder heart cannot.” Other commenters called on Patrick to make a full-time return to the hit ABC medical series, which was recently renewed for season 19. Ellen’s comment also got a whopping 7,000 likes, and counting, from their fans.

Related Gallery

Patrick Dempsey -- PICS

Tallula Fyfe Dempsey, Darby Galen Dempsey, Sullivan Patrick Dempsey, Patrick Dempsey, Producer, Jillian Fink Twentieth Century Fox 'The Art of Racing in the Rain' Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 01 August 2019
Patrick Dempsey TAG Heuer Celebrates 50 Years of the Iconic Monaco Timepiece, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2019
Patrick Dempsey GQ Men of the Year Awards, Berlin, Germany - 08 Nov 2018

Patrick starred in the first 11 seasons of Grey’s, before his character Derek was killed from injuries sustained in a car accident. However, Patrick made an epic return to the series in season 17 when Derek popped up in a beach dream sequence of Meredith’s while she was in a coma from COVID. Other deceased characters like George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), and Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) also appeared on the beach to reunite with Meredith.

Ellen Pompeo & Patrick Dempsey
Ellen Pompeo & Patrick Dempsey (Photo: Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock)

As we previously reported, ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy for yet another season on January 10. This continues the show’s run as the longest-running primetime medical drama series. Ellen inked a new deal with ABC to return for season 19, according to THR, alongside fellow original stars Chandra Wilson (who plays Dr. Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (who plays Dr. Webber). ABC noted in its statement that season 19 will “explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters.”