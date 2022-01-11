See Pics

Janet Jackson, 55, Looks Just As She Did In The 90’s In Ultra Glam ‘Allure’ Photo Shoot

Tom Munro
Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - A Chauffeurless Janet Jackson has fun driving herself around London and was seen sneezing and snoozing in between picking her nose! Safe distancing during the coronavirus has taken away one of Janet Jackson’s luxuries… her personal chauffeur… so Janet has had to start driving herself around. Jackson was seen pulled over waiting for her assistant. Thinking she couldn’t be seen, her manners let slip and she was seen picking her nose with her green-painted fingernails. She was also seen sneezing and what looked like snoozing and playing around with her braided hair. **SHOT ON 07/02/2020** Pictured: Janet Jackson BACKGRID USA 4 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *CLIENT RESTRICTION APPLIED*
Janet Jackson Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Press Room, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, USA - 29 Mar 2019 Wearing Jean-Paul Gaultier Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *9731945cb
In a new photo shoot for ‘Allure’ magazine, Janet Jackson is absolutely glowing as she poses in various fierce ensembles.

For years, Janet Jackson has wowed the public with her incredible music and iconic fashion. While promoting her upcoming documentary, Janet, the legendary singer appeared on the cover of Allure magazine, for an issue first shared on Jan. 11. Janet looks completely ageless for the shoot. On the cover, she is decked out in a puffer jacket with her glowing skin on full display. Her hair is pulled back into a tight, braided updo, and she looks absolutely flawless.

Janet Jackson on the cover of ‘Allure.’ (Tom Munro)

For one fo the inside images, Janet channels Cleopatra with a dramatic headpiece and jaket with gold-embellished sleeves that come up to her ears. Once again, her smooth skin is radiating in the photo. The shoot is extremely fashion forward, but Janet admittedly wasn’t always this stylish. “I was never a girly girl,” she told the mag. “I was always a tomboy. So It was always about pants, suits, even as an early teenager. [I was] always loving black and never wanting to expose any part of my body. I felt most comfortable to cover it up to here.”

Janet Jackson in her ‘Allure’ photo shoot. (Tom Munro)

Another shot from the spread is in black and white, with Janet wearing a long, black and white puffy coat and black pants. Her hair is styled in another braided updo, and she has on giant, clear platform heels to complete the look. This time, her makeup is a bit darker and more pronounced than the other softer looks. “[Today, women] are comfortable in their skin, in their size, in being full-figured and I love that, as opposed to back in the day,” she admitted. “You had to always be think and look a certain way. And now it’s all accepted and it’s all beautiful and I absolutely love that.”

Janet Jackson in ‘Allure’ magazine. (Tom Munro)

Regardless of how amazing Janet looks, though, she knows that aging is “inevitable,” and she’s learning to embrace it. “I mean, we’re all going to get there,” She said. “There’s another road. It’s a little bit of zuhzh. I don’t know when my day is coming, but at some point, it’s going to come, and I can choose which path I want to take. I do hope I age gracefully. It’s either a little bit of zuhzh or gracefully.”