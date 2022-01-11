Janet Jackson, 55, Looks Just As She Did In The 90’s In Ultra Glam ‘Allure’ Photo Shoot

In a new photo shoot for ‘Allure’ magazine, Janet Jackson is absolutely glowing as she poses in various fierce ensembles.

For years, Janet Jackson has wowed the public with her incredible music and iconic fashion. While promoting her upcoming documentary, Janet, the legendary singer appeared on the cover of Allure magazine, for an issue first shared on Jan. 11. Janet looks completely ageless for the shoot. On the cover, she is decked out in a puffer jacket with her glowing skin on full display. Her hair is pulled back into a tight, braided updo, and she looks absolutely flawless.

For one fo the inside images, Janet channels Cleopatra with a dramatic headpiece and jaket with gold-embellished sleeves that come up to her ears. Once again, her smooth skin is radiating in the photo. The shoot is extremely fashion forward, but Janet admittedly wasn’t always this stylish. “I was never a girly girl,” she told the mag. “I was always a tomboy. So It was always about pants, suits, even as an early teenager. [I was] always loving black and never wanting to expose any part of my body. I felt most comfortable to cover it up to here.”

Another shot from the spread is in black and white, with Janet wearing a long, black and white puffy coat and black pants. Her hair is styled in another braided updo, and she has on giant, clear platform heels to complete the look. This time, her makeup is a bit darker and more pronounced than the other softer looks. “[Today, women] are comfortable in their skin, in their size, in being full-figured and I love that, as opposed to back in the day,” she admitted. “You had to always be think and look a certain way. And now it’s all accepted and it’s all beautiful and I absolutely love that.”

Regardless of how amazing Janet looks, though, she knows that aging is “inevitable,” and she’s learning to embrace it. “I mean, we’re all going to get there,” She said. “There’s another road. It’s a little bit of zuhzh. I don’t know when my day is coming, but at some point, it’s going to come, and I can choose which path I want to take. I do hope I age gracefully. It’s either a little bit of zuhzh or gracefully.”