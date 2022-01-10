Chris Pratt Holds Daughter Lyla, 1, On Walk With Reportedly Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star sported a cowboy hat, while he had a relaxing Sunday morning with his family.

Yeehaw! Chris Pratt, 42, was a loving father as he cradled his one-year-old daughter Lyla, while he was on a stroll with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, on Sunday January 9. The family looked happy on the sunny morning, as Chris rocked a cowboy hat along with his black t-shirt and shorts. Katherine sported a similar all-black outfit, while Lyla wore an adorable beige outfit, as she sat in her dad’s arms.

It seemed like a sweet relaxing morning out on the town in Los Angeles. Other than the sweet family outing, Lyla may also be becoming a big sister soon! Katherine is reportedly pregnant with her second child, a source told People on December 16. This would be Katherine’s second child and Chris’ third! Chris, who’s been married to the author since 2019, shares his older son Jack, 9, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

If Katherine is expecting her second child, it’s definitely an exciting time for the Pratts, as they grow their family! The pair brought Lyla and Jack along for a sweet lunch date with Katherine’s sister Christina and mom Maria Shriver earlier in December, and the whole extended family seem like they get along great.

Chris has gushed about his relationship with Katherine, and he definitely seems like he’d be excited for another little one with his wife. He raved about her in a November Instagram post with a photo of the two of them. ” Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter,” he partially wrote in the caption at the time.

While the post received a bit of backlash from his ex-wife’s fans, Chris’ mother-in-law wrote a similar touching post about her daughter’s husband. “I want to remind you today what a good man you are, what a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine, what a great son in law you are to me, and what a great sense of humor you have,” Maria wrote in an Instagram caption.