Bob Saget Gushed About ‘Wanting To Make People Laugh’ In Final Interview Before Death

The ‘Full House’ actor gleefully discussed his podcast and his standup comedy tour in an interview on Jan. 5, just four days before he was found dead at age 65.

Bob Saget was full of joy and optimism in his final interview before his tragic death on January 9. The Full House star spoke to News4Jax on Jan. 5. about looking forward to his standup comedy show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, which took place the night before he unexpectedly passed away at age 65.

“We comedians have to go where comedy is loud and I’ve had great times in Florida, and I’m going back,” Bob said. “It’s really a nice theater too, it’s small. It’s intimate. There’s a few seats left.”

Bob, who was on his comedy tour for several weeks before his death, also said in his final interview, “I really love doing standup now more than I ever have, and I don’t talk politics, I don’t talk religion, I just want to make people laugh and I don’t want dissension in the room. I just want to make people have a good time and have a good night out.” Bob further gushed over his new tour and explained how he gets to “really play with the audience” during his shows. “I’m not as blue as I used to be. Some people go, ‘Saget, come on. I want Entourage Bob.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll throw him in there.’ But it’s really kind of different versions. It’s me. I’m just being myself more. I love it. I just love it.”

Also, Bob talked about his Bob Saget’s Here For You podcast that he started in April 2020 after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I started and it meant a lot to me to do it. It became something I loved doing. I’ve had amazing guests and great conversations and I get to be completely myself. You’re making people feel better and that’s my job,” he said.

Bob was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9. The Orange Country Sheriff’s Office told HollywoodLife via statement that hotel security found Bob and contacted emergency services who responded at approximately 4 p.m. eastern time. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, though detectives “have found no signs of foul play drug use.”

Bob was best known for playing dad Danny Tanner on Full House from 1987 until 1995. He reprised the role of Danny Tanner for the Netflix re-boot of the series Fuller House in a recurring capacity beginning in 2016. Bob was also known as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 – 1997, in addition to having a successful stand-up career.