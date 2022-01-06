Cardi B Shares Photo of Her Mustache In Honest & NSFW Instagram Story – Watch

Cardi B had no qualms about showing off her facial hair in this hilarious Instagram story, joking that her ‘mustache is mustaching.’

Cardi B, 29, is known for being honest about just about everything — and the rapper stayed true to that motto in her latest update. Cardi, née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, proudly showed off her upper lip hairs for her 121 million Instagram followers — reminding people that women do, indeed, also have facial fuzz.

“Mustache is mustaching,” she began in the selfie-filmed story, shared to her account on Jan. 5. Cardi glowed in the make-up free post, rocking a fitted gray turtleneck and matching headscarf over her raven haired locks. She then took the conversation in a hilariously NSFW direction that only the “WAP” rapper could: “They say if you have a mustache, you’ve got good pussy, so purr.”

They said that if you’ve a mustache, you’ve got good pu$$y – Cardi B says. pic.twitter.com/mwvx3B354Q — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) January 6, 2022

The Bronx native has previously been open about beauty and cosmetic procedures, including hair removal, with her fans. She specifically addressed her ‘mustache’ in another video back in 2018, admitting that noticed the hairs were getting thicker. “You know, as I get older and I wax more, I notice that my mustache is getting thicker, but it’s cool though, cause bitches with good mustaches got good pussy,” she quipped.

Notably, Cardi gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, in June 2018 and there is a known correlation between pregnancy and facial hair due to the influx of hormones. In particular, upper lip hairs can grow in thicker and longer during and after pregnancy, likely due to an increase in androgens. She welcomed her second child with fellow rapper Offset, a son, on Sept. 4, 2021.

Other than hair removal, Cardi has been an open book about her plastic surgery — saying she feels “super confident” after having a breast implant and butt augmentation procedures. “When I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone,” she said to Interview magazine in Feb. 2021 during a conversation with Mariah Carey. “When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done…Then I felt super confident. I feel so vindicated,” Cardi also said.