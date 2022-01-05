Sabrina Carpenter Stuns In Little Black Dress For ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

Sabrina Carpenter looked fabulous when she rocked a tight little black dress when she was the special guest on the ‘Tonight Show.’

Sabrina Carpenter, 22, always looks fabulous no matter what she wears, but her latest outfit on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon may just be our favorite. The singer opted to wear a skintight black Helmut Lang mini dress with sheer black tights and platform, patent leather heels.

Sabrina posted a slew of photos of her outfit with the caption, “oh no i’ve fallon and i can’t get up @fallontonight.” Sabrina’s tight ribbed mini dress featured a spaghetti strap halter neck. Around her shoulders, she added a cropped, collared cardigan and accessorized with massive gold hoop earrings.

As for her glam, Sabrina threw her blonde hair back into a high, voluminous wavy ponytail, done by Jennifer Yepez, leaving out her bangs and front pieces to frame her face. Her makeup, done by artist, Carolina Gonzalez, featured a sultry smokey eye with thick black cat eyeliner and a nude matte lip with dark lip liner. She added a pop of color to her look with bright blue, sparkly nails done by Zola Ganzorigt.

Not only did Sabrina look gorgeous on the show, but she also teased her new album which is set to be released sometime this year. She admitted to Jimmy, that although she hasn’t released her album name yet, she has been dropping hints to fans. “I’ve hidden the album name somewhere in work that I’ve put out over the last year,” she admitted. “But my fans haven’t found it yet.”