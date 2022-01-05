Fashion

Sabrina Carpenter Stuns In Little Black Dress For ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

sabrina carpenter
Paula Lobo/NBC
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1576 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sabrina Carpenter during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 -- (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
Outside Arrivals for "Parallel Mothers" in NYC Lincoln Center, NY. 08 Oct 2021 Pictured: Penelope Cruz. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA794898_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Reese Witherspoon is seen at the movie set of the 'Your Place or Mine' in New York City. 'Your Place or Mine' on set filming, New York, USA - 06 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Sabrina Carpenter looked fabulous when she rocked a tight little black dress when she was the special guest on the ‘Tonight Show.’

Sabrina Carpenter, 22, always looks fabulous no matter what she wears, but her latest outfit on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon may just be our favorite. The singer opted to wear a skintight black Helmut Lang mini dress with sheer black tights and platform, patent leather heels.

Sabrina posted a slew of photos of her outfit with the caption, “oh no i’ve fallon and i can’t get up @fallontonight.” Sabrina’s tight ribbed mini dress featured a spaghetti strap halter neck. Around her shoulders, she added a cropped, collared cardigan and accessorized with massive gold hoop earrings.

sabrina carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter look fabulous in a tight black mini dress while on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.’ (Paula Lobo/NBC)

As for her glam, Sabrina threw her blonde hair back into a high, voluminous wavy ponytail, done by Jennifer Yepez, leaving out her bangs and front pieces to frame her face. Her makeup, done by artist, Carolina Gonzalez, featured a sultry smokey eye with thick black cat eyeliner and a nude matte lip with dark lip liner. She added a pop of color to her look with bright blue, sparkly nails done by Zola Ganzorigt.

Related Gallery

Stars Slaying In Mini Dresses & Heels: Photos Of Lady Gaga & More

Paris HiltonThe Women's Cancer Research Fund hosts An Unforgettable Evening, Arrivals, Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2020
Olivia CulpoSports Illustrated Swimsuit On Location, Seaspice, Miami, USA - 10 May 2019Wearing Alex Perry, Shoes By Stuart Weitzman
RihannaThe Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 02 Dec 2019Wearing Fenty, Wearing Own Collection

Not only did Sabrina look gorgeous on the show, but she also teased her new album which is set to be released sometime this year. She admitted to Jimmy, that although she hasn’t released her album name yet, she has been dropping hints to fans. “I’ve hidden the album name somewhere in work that I’ve put out over the last year,” she admitted. “But my fans haven’t found it yet.”