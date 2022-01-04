Tiffany Trump Hits The Ski Slopes With Billionaire Fiance Michael & Mom Marla Maples — Photos

Tiffany Trump skipped dad Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve bash in Mar-a-Lago for a ski trip with her fiancé Michael Boulos in France.

Tiffany Trump chose to ring in the new year in the snow rather than under the sun. The 28-year-old skipped her father, Donald Trump’s, annual New Year’s Eve bash in Mar-a-Lago in favor of a ski vacation at the world-famous French Alps ski resort, Courchevel. Tiffany hit the slopes with her fiancé, Michael Boulos, 24, mother Marla Maples and future in-laws, Massad and Sarah Boulos, on Jan. 4, and based on the photos, they really appeared to enjoy their time together at the resort.

Tiffany showed off her best snow bunny chic look as she wore a puffy, light blue jacket with a hood lined with faux fur a dark blue, fur hat and a pair of stylish sunglasses while Michael complemented her look wearing a navy blue jacket and scarf. The two lovebirds showed off these looks while cozied up together in front of a snowy, mountainous landscape.

Tiffany and Michael announced their engagement to the world in grand fashion on Jan. 19, 2021, nearly one year ago. Michael popped the question with a shiny, $1.2 million ring at none other than the White House where her father served as President. In a sweet message celebrating their engagement, she wrote, “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

While Tiffany is tied to a big family name, Michael also has a family empire of his own. The Arab-American entrepreneur is heir to his family’s multi-billion dollar motorcycle business, Boulos Enterprises. His father, Dr. Massad, has not only granted his son the family business but also a seal of approval on his three-year relationship. And recently, Michael’s father had nothing but kind words to say about his future daughter-in-law. “She’s a beautiful young woman and a very smart one, too. Michael is very lucky,” he told HollywoodLife.

Michael and Tiffany first began dating in 2018. The pair first felt a spark after they met at a nightclub in Mykonos, Greece. Since making their relationship official, they’ve traveled the world, family matters and other major events together. Most recently, they were spotted together at a soccer game in Florida.