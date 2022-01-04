See Pics

Tiffany Trump Hits The Ski Slopes With Billionaire Fiance Michael & Mom Marla Maples — Photos

michael boulos tiffany trump
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock
Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump. Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump walk from Marine One Helicopter to Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., . They are joining President Donald Trump for a trip to Florida for a week at Mar-a-Lago for ThanksgivingTrump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 20 Nov 2018
Tiffany Trump departs after President Trump and Prime Minister May deliver a press conference in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. US President Donald Trump state visit to London, UK - 04 Jun 2019
Tiffany Trump attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Toaray Wang fashion show at Gallery II at Spring Studios, in New York NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 - Toaray Wang, New York, USA - 08 Sep 2018
Tiffany Trump Tiffany Trump out and about, London, UK - 18 Jul 2018 Tiffany Trump at Mnky House View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.

Tiffany Trump skipped dad Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve bash in Mar-a-Lago for a ski trip with her fiancé Michael Boulos in France.

Tiffany Trump chose to ring in the new year in the snow rather than under the sun. The 28-year-old skipped her father, Donald Trump’s, annual New Year’s Eve bash in Mar-a-Lago in favor of a ski vacation at the world-famous French Alps ski resort, Courchevel. Tiffany hit the slopes with her fiancé, Michael Boulos, 24, mother Marla Maples and future in-laws, Massad and Sarah Boulos, on Jan. 4, and based on the photos, they really appeared to enjoy their time together at the resort.

Tiffany showed off her best snow bunny chic look as she wore a puffy, light blue jacket with a hood lined with faux fur a dark blue, fur hat and a pair of stylish sunglasses while Michael complemented her look wearing a navy blue jacket and scarf. The two lovebirds showed off these looks while cozied up together in front of a snowy, mountainous landscape.

Tiffany and Michael announced their engagement to the world in grand fashion on Jan. 19, 2021, nearly one year ago. Michael popped the question with a shiny, $1.2 million ring at none other than the White House where her father served as President. In a sweet message celebrating their engagement, she wrote, “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

While Tiffany is tied to a big family name, Michael also has a family empire of his own. The Arab-American entrepreneur is heir to his family’s multi-billion dollar motorcycle business, Boulos Enterprises. His father, Dr. Massad, has not only granted his son the family business but also a seal of approval on his three-year relationship. And recently, Michael’s father had nothing but kind words to say about his future daughter-in-law. “She’s a beautiful young woman and a very smart one, too. Michael is very lucky,” he told HollywoodLife. 

Related Gallery

Best Celeb New Year's Eve Performances: Mariah Carey & More

Jennifer Lopez performs on stage during 2021 New Year celebration on Times Square. Because of COVID-19 pandemic no revelers were allowed to be on Times Square, only few essential workers received special invitations and were seated inside socially distanced pods. 2021 New Year celebration on Times Square, New York, United States - 01 Jan 2021
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas Jonas Brothers New Year's Eve concert, Fontainebleau Poolside, Miami, Florida, USA - 31 Dec 2019
Carrie Underwood performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, in New York Times Square New Year's Eve Performances, New York, USA

Michael and Tiffany first began dating in 2018. The pair first felt a spark after they met at a nightclub in Mykonos, Greece. Since making their relationship official, they’ve traveled the world, family matters and other major events together. Most recently, they were spotted together at a soccer game in Florida.