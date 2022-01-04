Susan Lucci Celebrates Her 71st Birthday In Strapless Swimsuit On Vacation – Watch

Susan Lucci looked flawless in a recent Instagram video, showcasing her stellar figure beachside in a strapless swimsuit.

Susan Lucci is serving! The 71-year-old posted a stunning Instagram video on Jan. 4 by the beach to celebrate her birthday, looking out over a glass balcony and enjoying her vacation view. “Mm-mmm ocean view/sea breezes,” the All My Children actress captioned the post, adding heart face and palm tree emoji to celebrate the idyllic locale. Susan also showcased her stellar figure in the post, sporting a strapless white one-piece and a purple-and-blue-patterned sheer cover-up sarong. She smiled at the camera and showed off her stylish tinted sunglasses as her brunette locks blew in the wind.

It’s lovely to see the soap actress in a good place for her holiday vacation since she mourned the loss of her mother Jeanette last summer. Susan took to Instagram on June 25 to share a photo of herself with her mom who died at the age of 104. “Celebrating my mom’s 100th birthday with her—four years ago,” she captioned the pic. “There were toasts to her and stories of her growing up in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains and lots of love and music and laughter.”

The actress then explained that her mother’s health took a sudden turn in late May. “Three weeks ago I received a call saying that my mother had suddenly taken a turn towards end of life—I only hoped and prayed I would get to her in time—I am eternally grateful to God and her wonderful hospice nurses, that I did. I was there with her, I was able to tell her all the good things about her, how much I love her, how proud I have always been of her—and hopefully bring her peace.” She then talked about how “spunky” her mother was and credited her “determination” for reaching such an old age.