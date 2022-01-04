Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos 

Cher and rapper Saweetie have a new collaboration for MAC Cosmetics and are looking fabulous as always!

Cher and Saweetie have a new collaboration! The duo joined together with MAC Cosmetics campaign, in photos you can see here, as the beauty brand showcased on their Instagram account in recent photos. For the campaign, Cher, 75, is looking just like her ’70s disco self with her fabulous, straight long black hair and serious blue and silver sparkling eye makeup. Saweetie, 28, looked just as disco-ready for her look, sporting icy blonde locks up in a high half-up, half-down hair do and paired the look with fabulous long lashes, red lips, and a stunning sparkling silver fringe top, choker, and matching skirt.

The collab marks the first for the pair and fans are wondering why the pairing hasn’t been done before! “Gorgeous , Glamorous, and “GIVING LIFE” one fan wrote in the comments. “I CHER do love this!!” another person exclaimed. Numerous others followed suit, commenting on how great Cher looks for her age and celebrating how “exciting” the pairing is for the cosmetics brand.

The career high for Cher comes after a bit of a hiccup last fall when she filed a lawsuit against her late ex-husband Sonny Bono‘s widow, Mary Bono, accusing her of withholding royalties of Sonny and Cher’s music. The “Believe” singer is seeking $1 million from Mary, 59, and filed the legal paperwork in Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday, October 13, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. In the docs, Cher claimed that Mary has kept her from receiving her share of royalties from the iconic hits she once performed with Sonny, such as “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On.”

Cher argued that, as her 1975 divorce agreement with Sonny allegedly stated, she should be receiving 50% of royalties of she and Sonny’s content. Instead, Mary “has undone” Cher’s ownership of the rights and royalties, the singer alleged in the lawsuit. Cher also claimed that Mary allegedly attempted to use “a wholly inapplicable statutory termination provision of the Copyright Act of 1976” in order to block her from receiving the royalties. Mary has yet to respond to the legal filing.