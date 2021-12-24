Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Sparkly Green Dress As She Celebrates Being ‘Boosted’ For The Holidays

During a pre-holiday celebration, Kelsea Ballerini looked festive for the occasion in a sparkling green dress as she posed in front of the Christmas tree.

Kelsea Ballerini is ready for Christmas! Ahead of the big day, she celebrated the upcoming occasion with some friends and definitely looked ready for the holidays. For the party, Kelsea rocked a long-sleeved, green mini dress, which was sequined and sparkling in photos. She paired the look with sky-high, open-toed heels and had her new brunette hair pulled back into a top knot. Kelsea posed with a friend in front of the Christmas tree with presents underneath.

In the caption for her series of photos, Kelsea also revealed that she’d received the COVID booster vaccine after initially getting the first two doses earlier this year. “Merry, bright, boosted and buzzed,” she wrote. “I love the holidays.”

The gallery of images also included some photos of Kelsea and her husband, Morgan Evans, wearing matching Christmas pajamas. Her mom was also in attendance for the family shoot, along with Kelsea’s dog, Dibs, who wore a Santa hat. Another photo showed off a holiday-inspired drink, complete with a candy cane decoration. Kelsea also posted two funny TikTok videos from her pre-Christmas celebrations.

Recently, Kelsea has been hard at work with recording her next album after dropping two records in 2020. Her album, Kelsea, came out at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Then, that September, she shared stripped-down recordings of all the songs on a second album, Ballerini. Kelsea recently shared on Instagram that she plans to “take her time” with this next record and enjoy herself in the process.

In November, Kelsea also released her very first book of poetry. The poems were extremely vulnerable and shared the singer’s most intimate and personal feelings. She opened up about witnessing a classmate get shot and killed in high school, and publicly came clean about her past struggles with bulimia for the first time. Kelsea has said that writing the book was a positive experience for her, and fans have been loving her openness.