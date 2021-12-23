Fashion

Saweetie Rocks A Bejeweled Floral Bikini While Striking A Pose On A Jet Ski

saweetie
Saweetie showed off her fabulous figure in a bedazzled floral bikini while lounging on a jet ski on the beach.

Saweetie, 28, is enjoying her holiday vacation in the best way possible and she proved it when she lounged on a jet ski on the beach. The rapper posted a slideshow of photos and videos of her in the bikini which featured a bustier top covered in gems and a tiny g-string thong bottom.

Saweetie shared the post with the caption, “pretty b*tch trip.” and tagged the location as “Somewhere You Not.” Aside from the photos of her lying on her back on top of a jet ski, she also posted a video of herself dancing while wearing the two-piece.

Her bathing suit featured a tight black low-cut top that was covered in rainbow gems and sequins while the black bottoms were super high-waisted and had a thong bottom that put her behind on full display. On the front of her bottoms, she rocked a diamond body chain and she topped her look off with massive round diamond earrings and bright red, long hair.

Saweetie has been on a roll lately when it comes to her sexy outfits and just the other day she posted a new video of herself dancing for the “icy chain challenge.” In the video, Saweetie rocked a skintight, sparkly navy blue workout outfit featuring a crop top and leggings. Saweetie captioned the video of her and two dancers, “i heard i was the best twerker in da worrrrrrld. #icychainchallenge. reposting my fave videos tag me. @theicygrls”

For the video, Saweetie rocked a long-sleeve sparkly crop top with a high neck, styled with a pair of matching high-waisted leggings. She decked herself out in diamonds, wearing two diamond anklets, a choker necklace, and massive dangling earrings. As for her glam, she had her long, bright red hair down in loose, effortless waves.