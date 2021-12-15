Saweetie Shows Off Her Twerking Skills In Sparkly Crop Top For ‘Icy Chain Challenge’ — Watch

Watch

Saweetie showed off her fabulous figure & impressive twerking moves when she danced to the ‘icy chain challenge,’ in a sparkly crop top & leggings.

Saweetie, 28, just proved she is the queen of twerking when she posted a new video of herself dancing for the “icy chain challenge.” In the video, Saweetie rocked a skintight, sparkly navy blue workout outfit featuring a crop top and leggings. Saweetie captioned the video of her and two dancers, “i heard i was the best twerker in da worrrrrrld. #icychainchallenge. reposting my fave videos tag me. @theicygrls”

For the video, Saweetie rocked a long-sleeve sparkly crop top with a high neck, styled with a pair of matching high-waisted leggings. She decked herself out in diamonds, wearing two diamond anklets, a choker necklace, and massive dangling earrings. As for her glam, she had her long, bright red hair down in loose, effortless waves.

Saweetie has been promoting her new song, “Icy Type,” a ton lately and just the other night, she made her debut on Saturday Night Live. For her performance, she opted to wear a skintight baby blue corset bodysuit that revealed ample cleavage.

She styled the one-piece with a pair of bedazzled fishnet tights, metallic heels, and elbow-length gloves. Saweetie wore a similar look when she performed at iHeartMedia’s Jingle Ball concert at the Forum in Los Angeles on Dec. 3.

For the concert, she rocked an almost identical bodysuit, but this time it was pink. The onesie was covered in crystals and sequins with bedazzled spaghetti straps and draped fabric on either side of her legs.