Michelle Rodriguez Rocks A Peach String Bikini While Hitting The Beach In Mexico — Photos

The ‘Fast & Furious’ actress looked super sexy in her two-piece peach bikini that she wore for a quick dip in the ocean on her holiday trip to Mexico.

Michelle Rodriguez, 43, is living her best life on her holiday vacation to Tulum, Mexico. Paparazzi pictures taken on Wednesday, December 22 showed the bombshell brunette soaking up the sun on the gorgeous beach and enjoying a quick swim in the ocean. Michelle looked incredible in her two-piece peach bikini, which allowed her fit physique to be on full display in the photos.

Michelle seemed totally relaxed in the vacation pics, and quite frankly, we can’t blame her! She took in the scenery while stepping out of the water after her brief but majestic swim. Then, the Fast & Furious star wandered on the beach to play a game of ping pong over the sand with a friend. Michelle dried up fairly quickly from the scorching sun, and her straight, wet hair transformed into a gorgeous curly frizz. She kept a pair of sunglasses on her face to block out the sunlight while playing the friendly ping pong game.

This isn’t the first instance of Michelle rocking a bikini to perfection. The Lost alum previously sported a halterneck brown twisted bikini top in Aug. 2021 on a yacht in Italy. Like the new Mexico pictures, Michelle’s insanely toned figure was more than apparent in the bikini snaps. She added to her look with matching low-rise bottoms.

Aside from her Italy trip, Michelle kept busy this past summer working on her new movie, Dungeons & Dragons. She was spotted filming for the flick in June in Northern Ireland, where she dressed up as a warrior. The movie will be out in 2023 and features a star-studded cast that, in addition to Michelle, includes Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant,