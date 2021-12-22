Watch

Britney Spears Reveals She Has ‘A New Song In The Works’ As She Slams Her ‘Classy’ Family

Britney Spears says she’ll never forget what her family ‘tried’ to do to her ‘three years ago’, and she’s going to address the drama in a new song that’s currently ‘in the works’.

Britney Spears isn’t holding back any longer! Now that she’s free from her 13-year conservatorship, she’s prepping to hit back at her family with new music. The pop star, who recently turned 40, took to Instagram on Dec. 22 and posted a video of herself singing in the bathroom. She also wrote, “I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!! God knows they weren’t …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found…”

Britney then posted a series of facts about herself, which she found on Google. “Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music,” the message continued. “Spears has sold 33.6 million albums in the U.S. and ranks as the 18th-best selling album artist in the Nielsen era. Her songs have drawn 25 billion in cumulative radio airplay audience and 2.6 billion on-demand U.S. audio and video streams combined and she’s sold 39.8 million singles (36.9 million via downloads)”.

Britney then went on to reveal why she posted this new video, saying, “No … I’m not auditioning for anything !!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!! Yes … I will be my own cheerleader … why ???? I’m here to remind my white ‘classy’ family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!⁣ Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean”.

It’s not completely clear what happened three years ago, but according to TMZ, Britney might be referring to when her family allegedly put her back into rehab in 2019. She was just about to start her second Vegas residency when she was forced to postpone it. Her dad, Jamie Spears, had also become ill at that time.

HollywoodLife previously learned, EXCLUSIVELY, that the singer was “writing music” throughout her conservatorship, as it’s always been “her passion” — and it looks like we were right!