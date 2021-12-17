’Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp & His Family Go Wild Over His College Acceptance Letter — Watch

Noah Schnapp and his loved ones couldn’t contain themselves when they learned that the teenage actor had been accepted into one of the best colleges in the U.S.

Noah Schnapp is heading to the University of Pennsylvania! The 17-year-old actor, best known for his role as Will Byers on Stranger Things, had his family members by his side when he received his acceptance letter from the Ivy League college, which he documented in an epic TikTok video on Dec. 17. Noah’s parents Karine and Mitchell Schnapp and his sister Chloe Schnapp all gathered around the actor as he opened his computer and learned that he was accepted into UPenn’s class of 2026. See their wild reactions below!

Noah was absolutely overjoyed learning that he got into one of the best college in the U.S. The actor sported a backwards hat and a blue sweatshirt from Wharton School, which is UPenn’s prestigious business school, when he got the great news. His parents and sister surrounded him and held his hand as he anxiously looked on the computer for his application results. Once they learned Noah got accepted, Karine, Mitchell, and Chloe all jumped up and down hugging Noah, who was screaming and similarly jumping in excitement.

At the end of the clip, Noah, Karine, and Chloe continued jumping up and down in a group hug, while proud dad Mitchell went up to the computer to get another look at his son’s acceptance letter. The heartfelt video was played to a slow version of “I Lived” by One Republic. “#UPENN2026 BABY💙❤️,” Noah proudly wrote in the caption of his TikTok post. What an accomplishment!

Noah being in UPenn’s class of 2026 means he’ll be starting his freshman year in Fall 2022. Before then, he’ll be back as Will in season 4 of Stranger Things, which is expected to be released on Netflix in Summer 2022. Noah has been on the Emmy Award-winning show since season 1 in 2016, when he was just 12 years old. His co-stars include Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and more.