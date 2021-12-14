See Comment

Candace Parker Married & Expecting 2nd Child: WNBA Star Says She Tied The Knot 2 Years Ago

Candace Parker
ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
US basketball player Candace Parker poses for the photographers upon her arrival for the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 24 June 2019 (issued 25 June 2019). The 2019 NBA Awards will be the 3rd annual awards show by the National Basketball Association (NBA). 2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals, Santa Monica, USA - 24 Jun 2019
Los Angeles Sparks' Candace Parker and her daughter Lailaa Williams attend Nickelodeon's KIds' Choice Sports Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on July 19, 2018. Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018, Santa Monica, California, United States - 20 Jul 2018
Candace Parker and Lailaa Nicole Williams ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jul 2017
Chicago Sky player Candace Parker speaks during the Chicago Sky Championship Parade and Rally at the Pritzker Pavilion Chicago Sky Championship Parade and Rally, Chicago, Illinois, USA - 19 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

The WNBA player revealed that she and Russian basketball player Anya Petrakova got hitched two years ago in an anniversary post.

There’s a baby on the way! Candace Parker, 35, made a double announcement on her Instagram on Tuesday December 14. The Chicago Sky player wished her partner Anya Petrakova, 37, a happy anniversary and also announced the Russian basketball pro was pregnant with their first child together. Candace hadn’t made their marriage public prior to sharing the series of photos of themselves as a doting couple.

Candace’s Instagram caption celebrating her and her wife’s anniversary. (Screenshot)

Candace shared a series of photos of herself with Anya, including a bunch of the two of them looking gorgeous in white dresses. The WNBA player also shared photos of her wife showing off her baby bump in a white dress at sunset. In another picture, Candace’s daughter Lailaa Nicole Williams, 12, was gesturing towards her step-mom’s stomach. Candace shares Lailaa with her ex-husband, former NBA player Shelden Williams, who she was married to from 2008 to 2016.

Candace revealed that she and Anya had tied the knot in December 2019. (ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Secret Celebrity Weddings: Wille Forte, Anna Faris & More Stars Who Tied The Knot In Private Ceremonies

Will Forte Irish Spotlight 'Extra Ordinary', Arrivals, Mostly British Film Festival, San Francisco, USA - 16 Feb 2020
Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa. Lisa Bonet, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020

In her anniversary caption, Candace gushed over her wife, revealing that they’d tied the knot back in 2019. “My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby….To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together,” she wrote and also thanked her for loving Lailaa along with her.

After  celebrating her wife, Candace announced that their family was growing by one more. “[I]t’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!,” she wrote. After telling Anya how beautiful she is, Candace also mentioned how she’s been showing her excitement to be a mom again. “Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!”

Candace has a daughter Lailaa, 12, with her ex-husband. (Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock)

Plenty of stars sent Candace and Anya their congratulations in comment, including Vanessa Bryant. “Happy Anniversary!!! Sending you all lots of love,” she wrote. Candace was a friend of Vanessa’s late husband Kobe Bryant, and she shared a cute picture of herself playing with the NBA icon’s now-five-year-old daughter Bianka in October 2020. Bianka locked Candace in a Frozen-themed playhouse. Being a mother to little ones definitely comes naturally to Candace, and it’s definitely exciting that she’ll have another baby running around soon.