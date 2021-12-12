January Jones Channels ‘Catwoman’ In Sexy Black Suit With Halter Top – Photos

January Jones took to Instagram to share new gorgeous pics of herself rocking a figure-flattering black jumpsuit with and without a stylish black and white patterned jacket.

January Jones, 43, showed of a simple yet fashionable look in her Instagram post on Dec. 10. The actress posed for photos in a sexy black jumpsuit that included a halter top while hanging out near a lit Christmas tree and a staircase, and looked incredible! She also added black heeled boots and black and white diamond-patterned jacket in some of the snapshots, as her straight shoulder-length blonde hair was down.

The talented star also wore pretty makeup such as red lipstick and black eyeliner and looked as confident as could be as she gave off serious facial expressions to the camera. The last snapshot in the post was black and white and included her Mad Men co-star Kiernan Shipka, who was wearing a black spaghetti strapped top. The two ladies were flashing smiles and hugging each other while looking at the camera.

“Swipe for a Xmas gift at the end 🎅🏼,” January captioned the post, which was met with a lot of fan comments. “We love a Mad Men reunion!” one fan exclaimed while another thanked her for “lighting” up their timeline with” her “beautiful 😻 self.” A third called them “both gifts” and a fourth encouraged her to “keep being” herself because “it’s awesome.”

Before she posted her latest photos, January got attention when she shared a different sexy photo along with a cheeky caption. She wore a long-sleeved red shirt and a black bikini in the pic, which was taken in a bathroom, and captioned it with, “why I was put in time out.. 🙄.”

When January’s not rocking sexy pics, she’s working hard in her acting career. She starred in the television series Spinning Out in 2020 and has been filming the upcoming film God is a Bullet. It’s unclear what the latter is about or when it will come out, but since she’s known for being amazing in everything she stars in, we’re sure it’s going to be a great feature!