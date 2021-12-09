Exclusive Video

‘Double Shot At Love’ Finale: Vinny Connects With Peachy On A Deeper Level During Romantic Date

Vinny Guadagnino BUILD Speaker Series NY, USA - 22 Aug 2018
Vinny Guadagnino Vinny Guadagnino celebrity guest host, Chippendales Theatre, Rio All Suite Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Jul 2019
Vinny Guadagnino Vinny Guadagnino performance at Chippendales, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Apr 2019
Cancun, MEXICO - "Jersey Shore" alums Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D have a little bromance and enjoy the sunshine in Cancun, Mexico. The duo hopped on some jet skis for a little fun in the water, showing off their fit bodies. Pictured: Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D BACKGRID USA 21 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

With just three women left, Vinny Guadagnino is ready to make his decision on the Dec. 9 finale of ‘Double Shot At Love,’ and in this preview, ‘Peachy’ looks like a top contender!

Vinny Guadagnino will choose who he wants to be with during the Dec. 9 finale of Double Shot At Love. The three women left are Emily “Peachy” Piccinonno, Erika DeVito and Akielia Rucker. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, Vinny takes Peachy on a date for some alone time so he can see if they’re destined to be together.

“Peachy is always happy go lucky and smiley,” Vinny explains. “But I do need a deeper connection and I have to see if there’s more to Peachy than just being peachy all the time.” On the date, the two discuss their journey so far. Vinny points out that he expected Peachy to be like a lot of other Staten Island girls who he knows, especially after she got into a fight with another girl on one of the very first nights of filming.

vinny guadagnino
Vinny Guadagnino on this week’s ‘Double Shot At Love.’ (MTV)

However, he knows that there’s more to her than that. “Even when you were fighting with her, I wasn’t judging you for that,” Vinny assures her. “It was just a different person, looking back at that. It wasn’t the positive pPeachy we know today.” In a confessional, he further adds, “Peachy is an amazing person. I was expecting some crazy Staten Island girl, but that couldn’t be more off than the Peachy that’s here right now.”

Related Gallery

'Jersey Shore' Cast Then & Now -- Photos

vinny guadagnino peachy
Vinny Guadagnino and Peachy on ‘Double Shot at Love.’ (MTV)

As the night progresses, the two get even deeper with their connection. Peachy opens up to Vinny about some struggles she’s had in the past, including having an eating disorder in her past, and he’s happy to see another side to her. “I’m definitely seeing some depth from Peachy, learning a lot about her past and what she’s had to go through,” he says. “I’m happy she opened up to me. In the outside world, I think dating Peachy would be pretty fun. She’s a positive person who gets me out of my shell. I could see her being, like, the perfect girl. She aligns with me a lot.”

We’ll have to wait and see who Vinny picks, though! The finale of Double Shot at Love airs on Dec. 9 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.