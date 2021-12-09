‘Double Shot At Love’ Finale: Vinny Connects With Peachy On A Deeper Level During Romantic Date

With just three women left, Vinny Guadagnino is ready to make his decision on the Dec. 9 finale of ‘Double Shot At Love,’ and in this preview, ‘Peachy’ looks like a top contender!

Vinny Guadagnino will choose who he wants to be with during the Dec. 9 finale of Double Shot At Love. The three women left are Emily “Peachy” Piccinonno, Erika DeVito and Akielia Rucker. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, Vinny takes Peachy on a date for some alone time so he can see if they’re destined to be together.

“Peachy is always happy go lucky and smiley,” Vinny explains. “But I do need a deeper connection and I have to see if there’s more to Peachy than just being peachy all the time.” On the date, the two discuss their journey so far. Vinny points out that he expected Peachy to be like a lot of other Staten Island girls who he knows, especially after she got into a fight with another girl on one of the very first nights of filming.

However, he knows that there’s more to her than that. “Even when you were fighting with her, I wasn’t judging you for that,” Vinny assures her. “It was just a different person, looking back at that. It wasn’t the positive pPeachy we know today.” In a confessional, he further adds, “Peachy is an amazing person. I was expecting some crazy Staten Island girl, but that couldn’t be more off than the Peachy that’s here right now.”

As the night progresses, the two get even deeper with their connection. Peachy opens up to Vinny about some struggles she’s had in the past, including having an eating disorder in her past, and he’s happy to see another side to her. “I’m definitely seeing some depth from Peachy, learning a lot about her past and what she’s had to go through,” he says. “I’m happy she opened up to me. In the outside world, I think dating Peachy would be pretty fun. She’s a positive person who gets me out of my shell. I could see her being, like, the perfect girl. She aligns with me a lot.”

We’ll have to wait and see who Vinny picks, though! The finale of Double Shot at Love airs on Dec. 9 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.