Fashion

Jessie James Decker Lounges In A Bikini During Cabo Photo Shoot With Her Girlfriends

jessie james decker
Mega
Jesse James Decker arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles 2016 ESPY Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jul 2016
View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Jessie James Decker looked sexier than ever when she lounged in a tiny striped bikini while on vacation in Cabo with her friends.

If there’s one thing for sure about Jessie James Decker, 33, it is that she loves to show off her fabulous figure in sexy swimsuits and that’s exactly what she did on her most recent trip to Cabo. Jessie posted a sexy photo of herself lounging on a set of stone steps while wearing a red and green striped bikini featuring a tiny triangle top and matching, super high-waisted thin strap bottoms.

Jessie posed on the steps with her hand on her head as her toned legs and incredibly toned abs were on full display. She posted the photo with the caption, “When you see this photo you may see thirst trap, but what I see is 10 women behind it hyping it up in Cabo.”

She continued, “We all took turns taking sexy photos of each other on the beach for fun and it made me smile so much to see all of us girls cheering each other on! ”’turn your hips this way, turn your neck that way, oh yes girl you look amazing thats hot!”’ That’s what’s its all about! Women supporting women. missing my Cabo crew today! So much fun and a lot of hot photos of bad a** girls.”

Jessie is always posting some sort of sexy bikini photo to social media and just recently she was in Mexico yet again, but this time she was in Cancun with her family including her three kids and husband, Eric Decker. While on vacation, she wore a slew of swimsuits but one of our favorites was her bright orange one-piece.

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

EXCLUSIVE: Singer Mary J. Blige relaxes in a colorful bikini on the beach in Miami. 06 Dec 2021 Pictured: Mary J Blige. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA811780_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Mary J. Blige relaxes on the beach in Miami soaking up some sun rays in style after attending Art Basel 2021. The R&B queen was rocking her curves in a teeny weeny Dior bikini and matching bucket hat. Mary returns to the music scene with 2 new singles off her first album in over 4 years. Pictured: Mary J. Blige BACKGRID USA 5 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Behati Prinsloo seen at the beach in Miami Beach,Florida Pictured: Behati Prinsloo Ref: SPL5277843 011221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Jessie’s bathing suit featured a low-cut scoop neckline, while the entire bodice was cut out revealing her abs and tiny waist. She topped her look off with a pair of aviator sunglasses and a tan straw hat.