Mary J. Blige Soaks In The Rays In A Colorful Bikini While On Holiday Vacay In Miami – Photos

BACKGRID/MEGA
Mary J Blige arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of the new documentary "Mary J Blige's My Life" New York Premiere for Amazon Prime Video at the Rose Theater-Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City My Life Premiere, New York, United States - 23 Jun 2021 Wearing Alexandre Vauthier
Mary J. Blige showed off her amazing figure in a tiny patterned bikini while soaking up the sun on the beach in Miami.

Mary J. Blige, 50, enjoyed her vacation in Miami when she lounged on the beach in Miami to get some sun. The singer showed off her toned figure in a halterneck blue geometric patterned bikini top with matching tie-side string bottoms. She topped her look off with a pair of distressed, light-wash denim Bermuda shorts.

Mary J. Blige showed off her toned figure in a tiny blue patterned bikini while on the beach in Miami. (BACKGRID/MEGA)

While lounging on a beach chair, Mary had her long, platinum blonde hair pulled back into a messy bun atop her head and she accessorized with a pair of massive gold hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, the day before, Mary rocked yet another sexy bikini that put her toned abs and legs on display. She went for a dip in the ocean when she rocked a black and white Dior bikini covered in the brand’s logo.

The swimsuit featured a tiny triangle top with matching string bikinis and she had her hair down in a low, slicked-back ponytail with beach waves in the back. She topped her look off with the same gold earrings.

This is about to be a super exciting year for Mary J. Blige considering she will be headlining the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in Los Angeles. Also performing at the iconic show are Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar.