Mary J. Blige, 50, Rocks Dior Bikini While Frolicking On The Beach In Miami

Mary J. Blige sizzles in a Dior bikini during a beach day in Miami. Her designer bikini perfectly showcased her curves.

Endless summer! Mary J. Blige, 50, looked sensational while swimming and sunning around a Miami, Florida beach on Dec. 5. The R&B icon went for a high fashion take on swimwear, slipping into a sexy black and white Dior bikini that featured a skimpy triangle top and tie-side bottoms that showcased her legs. Mary’s makeup was equally as glamorous, featuring fluttering eyelashes and flushed cheeks. The New Yorker — who was in town for the swanky Art Basel art festival — tied the look together with hoop earrings, bangles, and side-swept blonde locks, looking marvelous as she emerged from the ocean after a dip.

Mary J. Blige turned heads in a tiny Dior bikini during a beach day in Miami, Florida on Dec. 5. (Backgrid)

Mary was enjoying some rest and relaxation after announcing her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous. The record, which comes out Feb. 11 2022, will be her first effort since 2017’s Strength Of A Woman. She’s already released the empowering title track and the song “Amazing”. Talking about the tracks on Instagram on Dec. 4, Mary wrote, “This one is special to me. When you feel beautiful on the inside the outside follows. With this video, I felt both. I hope you can take this record, let it sink in, and apply it every day. Good Morning Gorgeous!”

She’s set to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb 13 2022. (Backgrid)

Mary is also gearing up for a big 2022. The “No More Drama” songstress is set to perform at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. She’ll take the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg on Feb. 13 2022 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Mary opened up about her upcoming Super Bowl performance during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in mid-November. Talking about the pressure, she told the outlet, “That’s a big stage, that’s the whole world really watching.” She went on to say that she just wants to be herself on stage once rehearsals begin in January 2022. “Just be beautiful and strong and courageous, and give the world what they need with that little bit of time I have”