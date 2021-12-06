Donald Trump Trolled Over Viral Family Holiday Card For Leaving Off Barron & More

A viral photo of former president Donald Trump’s 2021 Christmas card features his wife Melania and all of his children – except for 15-year-old son Barron.

A potentially fake image of Donald Trump‘s 2021 Christmas card is making its rounds on social media, and people cannot believe what they’re looking at. The photo, which has gone viral on Twitter, shows Trump, 75, front and center, while the rest of his family members are featured within ornaments on the top right of the image. However, his son Barron Trump, 15, isn’t present in the holiday card whatsoever. HollywoodLife has reached out to Trump’s rep to confirm if this image — which can be seen below, and has people very confused — is indeed real.

Apparently, this is real. Ivanka is before Melania. There's no ornament of Barron. And Trump is literally a dick. Truly, I just want to salute whomever designed this because it's maybe the most on brand communication I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/2UXpPrKsuH — Dr. Amy Young (@amy_prof) December 6, 2021

There’s many reasons why this Christmas photo may be fake, starting with the fact that Barron is just entirely left out. Also, Trump’s black jacket and white button up resembles the shape of the male private part, which can’t be unseen once you look at it. Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump are all pictured in the ornaments, in that order. However, Twitter users rightfully thought it was odd that Ivanka, 40, was ordered before Trump’s own wife, while the rest of his kids (sans Barron) came after.

The image also shows a plethora of Christmas trees behind Trump, as well as Santa’s reindeers pulling the sleigh into the sky towards a bright light. The card reads, “Merry Christmas. From The Winter White House. December 2021.” It’s signed from “President Donald Trump” — even though Joe Biden is the current President of the U.S. Trump has tried to dispute the 2020 election results, but overwhelming evidence has shown that Biden, 79, fairly won the race.

As expected, Twitter users expressed their confusion about this viral holiday card. “LMFAO at the Christmas card from the ‘winter White House’ featuring Donald trump the Christmas Peen,” one person said, while another tweeted, “This might or might not be Donald Trump’s 2021 Christmas card and I don’t even know what’s real or what’s fake any more.” More people continued to question whether the image was manufactured or not. “I need to find out if that Trump Christmas Card is real. It’s driving me crazy. I mean, it’s got to be fake, right???” somebody tweeted.

As of now, HL still cannot confirm if Trump’s Christmas card is real. But either way, it has sparked quite a reaction from the Twitter world — as Trump always seems to do.