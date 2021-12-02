‘Double Shot At Love’ Preview: Vinny’s Mom Interrogates His Final 5 Ladies

With just five ladies left to choose from on ‘Double Shot At Love,’ Vinny Guadagnino brings in an important reinforcement in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek.

Vinny Guadagnino values his mother, Paula’s, opinion above all else, so, of course, he had to have her meet some of his ladies on Double Shot At Love. With the show winding down, Vinny has just five women left, and he virtually introduces them to Paula via FaceTime on the show’s Dec. 2 episode. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of Paula questioning the women to get a better feel for who they are.

First, she asks if they’ve ever been in a long term relationship before. When Akielia Rucker reveals that her last relationship was seven years long and ended because she realized her ex didn’t want the same things out of the future as her, Paula is impressed. “I think my mom is really clicking with Akielia,” Vinny admits. “Akielia usually isn’t that active in conversations and asking questions, but she can raise her voice when she wants to, and she knows it was important when meeting my mom.”

Vinny also points out just how big this step is for him in the process of narrowing down the remaining ladies. “I don’t introduce my mom to just anybody,” he explains. “If you’re meeting my mom, that means you’re important to me. But this is a two way street, so I hope they like my mom, as well.”

Another answer that Paula seems to be pleased with is when Emily “Peachy” Piccinonno shares what she likes about Vinny the most. “I actually have been saying that I like how close he is to you,” she gushes. “When I’m with someone, I want them to have that good relationship with their mom and want to know they’re treating their mom well. That’s kind of a representation of how they’ll end up treating me if we end up together.”

After the dinner, which seemed to go well, Vinny goes back to his room and talks to his mom one-on-one. Unfortunately, her response to how things went down isn’t what he expected. “They’re very nice, Vin….” she tells him. “But there’s a couple that I’m surprised you didn’t send packing.” We’ll find out how Vinny reacts when Double Shot at Love airs on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV!