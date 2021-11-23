Breaking News

Martha Hunt Gives Birth To 1st Baby, Welcomes Daughter With Fiancé Jason McDonald

Weekend Writer

Congratulations are in order for supermodel Martha Hunt and her fiancé, photographer Jason McDonald, who have welcomed their first child.

Martha Hunt is a mom! The 32-year-old supermodel welcomed her first child with photographer Jason McDonald on Nov. 6. The blonde beauty shared the happy news in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, Nov. 23, revealing that she welcomed a baby girl named Emery.

“On the morning of November 6th, we welcomed our daughter Emery into the world,” she captioned a black-and-white photo from the hospital bed.

The former Victoria’s Secret model first announced she was expecting on June 18, when she shared a series of snaps in a bandeau-style two piece swimsuit. “”Full heart 🙏 growing belly,” she captioned the Instagram post, revealing the exciting news that she and her fiance were set to become a family of three! “Sugar lemon crêpes to celebrate,” Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski commented, while fellow new mom Gigi Hadid wrote, “MAMA. CONGRATULATIONS ANGELS @marthahunt & @j_mcd lucky lucky baby.”

The newest addition to Martha’s family arrived almost two years after she revealed she was engaged to Jason. “i have a secret…” she wrote alongside a trio of photos in January 2020. One pic featured her gorgeous engagement ring, while the other two showed her and her beau snuggling up to one another in Harbour Island, Bahamas. The notoriously private couple haven’t spoken much about their relationship, however they are believed to have met on a photo shoot in 2015.

The pair, who are yet to say “I do”, postponed their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “this is going to make us stronger,” Hunt told PEOPLE in 2020, jokingly adding, “If we can spend this amount of time around each other [we] can survive anything … It’s not our fault. We just have to be malleable to these new circumstances in our life,” she said. “At the same time, it’s shown me that I’m so grateful that I have someone during this time.”