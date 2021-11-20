See Messages

Kamala Harris, Barack Obama & More Post 79th Birthday Tributes For President Joe Biden

Jemal Countess/UPI/Shutterstock
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership, on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, in Omaha, NebJoe Biden, Omaha, USA - 28 Feb 2019
President Joe Biden listens to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speak during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victoryBiden Buccaneers Football, Washington, United States - 20 Jul 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, reacts to comments by Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Tampa Bay Defeated Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.Biden Welcomes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House, Washington, District of Columbia, United States - 20 Jul 2021
President Joe Biden listens as Kizzmekia Corbett, an immunologist with the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), right, speaks during a visit at the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the NIH, in Bethesda, Md. From left, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, left, Biden, NIH Director Francis Collins and Corbett Biden, Bethesda, United States - 11 Feb 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
President Joe Biden received many well wishes from his supporters in honor of his 79th birthday on Nov. 20, and they thanked him for building ‘the country back better’ and more.

President Joe Biden turned 79 on Nov. 20 and it didn’t go unnoticed! The politician was shown a lot of love for his special day from some of his closest friends and colleagues on social media and their messages were truly memorable. People like Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, and more were among the birthday wishers and we’re taking a look at exactly what they shared below!

Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris’ birthday message for President Joe Biden. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kamala was one of the first to post about Joe and she included a photo of the two of them standing in the White House together while sharing a lighthearted laugh. “Wishing you a happy and joyous day, @POTUS. Happy birthday!” she wrote alongside it.

Barack Obama’s birthday message for President Joe Biden. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Barack posted a photo of him and Joe sitting outside in folding chairs while wearing suits and ties without the blazers and sharing a laugh. “Happy birthday to my friend and my brother, @POTUS! Thanks for giving all of us the gift of better infrastructure. Grateful for all you’re doing to build this country back better,” he wrote in the caption.

Senator Tammy Duckworth from Illinois also shared a birthday message for Joe along with a cute pic of the two of them smiling and posing together. “Happy birthday, President @JoeBiden! America’s best days are ahead because of your leadership—and I couldn’t be prouder to build back better alongside you,” she wrote. 

In addition to people in the public eye, Joe’s everyday supporters on Twitter and Instagram also shared many birthday wishes along with pics and celebratory memes and gifs. They also used the posts to share their joy over him winning the election last year. “For four years I woke up nervous every day. No longer. What a relief to have Joe Biden as the President for ALL of us. He’s accomplished so much and has only begun. Our future is looking so much better with him at the helm.  Happy birthday Joe!” one Twitter user wrote.