Exclusive Video

‘Double Shot At Love’ Preview: Pauly Puts The Ladies & Their Loved Ones To The Test With A Tell-All Game

Vinny Guadagnino BUILD Speaker Series NY, USA - 22 Aug 2018
Vinny Guadagnino Vinny Guadagnino celebrity guest host, Chippendales Theatre, Rio All Suite Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Jul 2019
Vinny Guadagnino Vinny Guadagnino performance at Chippendales, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Apr 2019
Cancun, MEXICO - "Jersey Shore" alums Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D have a little bromance and enjoy the sunshine in Cancun, Mexico. The duo hopped on some jet skis for a little fun in the water, showing off their fit bodies. Pictured: Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D BACKGRID USA 21 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Vinny Guadagnino has narrowed the ladies down to just a few on this season of ‘Double Shot At Love,’ so Pauly D really puts them to the test in this week’s episode. Here’s an exclusive clip!

Pauly D is on this season of Double Shot At Love to help Vinny Guadagnino find the girl of his dreams, and the journey continues on the Nov. 18 episode. This week, the ladies’ loved ones are with them in a continuation of Friends & Family Day, and at brunch, Pauly reveals he has another task for them. “It was really fun and really dope getting to know each other, but I think we need to take it a step further and play a little game,” Pauly tells the group. “I’m going to ask you guys some tough questions, but in a really fun way. Just remember one thing — when answering every question, don’t hold back!”

In a confessional, Pauly further explains that he wants to “get a little bit more information” by having the friends and family members “give the dirt.” The game is appropriately titled “Don’t Hold Back,” and immediately sets some of the girls on edge. “Everyone has their friends here or something, but [I’m with] my dad!” Danielle says. “I don’t know what these questions are going to be, but I instantly look at him and I’m just like, ‘Plug your ears if you have to!'”

pauly d
Pauly D on the Nov 18 episode of ‘Double Shot At Love.’ (MTV)

Peachy is also concerned about what might come out about her. “I’m a little uneasy just because Evan knows the party Peachy,” she admits. “He knows the Peachy that goes out, turns up and is always a good time. So this is going to be very interesting.”

Related Gallery

'Jersey Shore' Cast Then & Now -- Photos

vinny guadagnino pauly d
Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D at the VMAs. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

It’s Peyton in the hot seat first, though, and she and her loved one, Jeremy, take center stage. Jeremy is tasked with revealing Peyton’s biggest secret, and Pauly makes sure to warn him not to “hold back” with his answer. “Oh my God,” Peyton says in a confessional. “As soon as biggest secret came up, I as just like, ‘This motherf***er’s gonna say something stupid.'”

Jeremy struggles to answer at first, telling the group, “Peyton is very secretive, so I don’t even know what secret I can tell.” We’ll have to see what tea he spills when the full episode airs. Double Shot at Love is on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.