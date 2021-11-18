See Pics

Cardi B & Offset's Daughter Kulture, 3, Shows Off Cute New Braids: 'Stunnin Like Her Daddy'

Cardi B made her Instagram followers stop scrolling when she posted a series of adorable snapshots of her daughter Kulture who was decked out from head to toe.

Cardi B and Offset‘s adorable daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus is just like her daddy! The “WAP” rapper took to Instagram on Nov. 18 and shared a series of photos of the three-year-old cutie. “Stunnin like her daddy …. @kulturekiari,” Cardi captioned the adorable images along with several red and pink emojis.

“My stylish mama so cute,” the Migos rapper replied in the comments section. Kulture looked cuter than ever in the snapshots as she wore her hair in braids and kept concealed behind oversized movie star shades. The tot was decked out from head to toe in a $160 Marni Junior sweatshirt, a pair of $452 Rick Owens kids high-top sneakers, Burberry Girls Beige Vintage Check Sunglasses which retail for $163, and finished her look off with a diamond necklace and matching diamond stud earrings.

Fans and celebrities alike flocked to Cardi’s post to gush over her little girl who playfully posed in several pictures. “Kulturreeeeee,” Remy Ma commented. One fan wrote, “She look just like you with them two braids.” Another added, “Why is she getting so big?!!”

Meanwhile, the “Bodak Yellow” hit-maker revealed earlier this month Tuesday that she had purchased a new home in New York City. She took to Instagram on Nov. 2 and gave fans a glimpse at her place located in the Big Apple. “These days I don’t just live one place,” she wrote at the start of the Instagram Post, which showed her posing in a cheetah print ensemble while showing off her new digs. With her arms raised triumphantly, Cardi stood in front of a pair of staircases with black railings leading to the second floor. “ I’m everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY!” she wrote.