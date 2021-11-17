Interview

Porsha Williams Reveals For The 1st Time Her Own Shocking Encounter With R.Kelly

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star detailed the time she was brought to R.Kelly’s home when she was pursuing a music career.

Porsha Williams40, opened up about what happened when she met R. Kelly, 54, when she was just 25-years-old in a new interview with Peoplepublished on Wednesday November 17. The RHOA star said she wanted to “help anyone who’s been hurt by him,” and she wanted investigators to know about her experience with singer, who was convicted of sex-trafficking and racketeering on September 27.

The RHOA star also detailed her experience in her upcoming book The Pursuit of Porsha, which will be released on November 30. Porsha admitted that it was difficult to open up with the experience for the memoir, and that she’d hesitated to tell her mom. “I think for any woman or man who’s been in an abusive situation, you don’t want to tell your parents because you don’t want them to think that they had let you down in any way. I don’t want her to think that she had done anything wrong. And so I took it upon myself,” she told People.

Porsha claimed that she’d met the “Ignition” singer in 2007, while considering becoming a musician. After flying her out to Chicago, the reality star said she’d been taken to the singer’s home, and was taken to his bedroom and left there for hours by herself. She said that when Kelly finally came back, he told her to take off her clothes. She said that after the first encounter, she met twice more, as well as other women who stayed at his home. The reality star said that hearing another woman being hit was enough for her to avoid the singer from then on out. Over 10 years after Porsha’s experience, Kelly was convicted on eight sex-trafficking charges and one racketeering charge on September 27. The singer is scheduled be sentenced on May 4, 2022.

Ultimately, after she opened up to her mom about the experience, Porsha said she was “glad” to finally let her know. “She told me some of her experiences. And we just talked about how this should be told so other women don’t have to go through it,” she told People.