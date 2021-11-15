Breaking News

Amelia Hamlin Pays Tribute To Grandmother Lois After Her Death: ‘You Were My Best Friend’

amelia hamlin
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Lisa Rinna and Amelia Hamlin in the front row Rachel Zoe Spring 2019 presentation, Front Row, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Sep 2018
London, UNITED KINGDOM - Amelia Hamlin looks chic with her hair tied back after modeling for Richard Quinn fashion Show in London. Pictured: Amelia Hamlin BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Amelia Hamlin shows off her curves in a white bikini as she hits the beach with boyfriend Scott Disick on Valentine's Day in Miami. 14 Feb 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick; Amelia Hamlin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733451_039.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bikini clad Amelia Hamlin happily applies sunscreen to boyfriend Scott Disick as they relax on the beach on Valentine's Day in Miami. 14 Feb 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick; Amelia Hamlin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733444_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Lisa Rinna’s mother, Lois, passed away on Nov. 15. Amelia Hamlin took to Instagram to share the news and post a touching tribute in honor of her grandmother.

Lois Rinna, the 93-year-old mother of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, has died after suffering a stroke earlier this month. Lois’s granddaughter, Amelia Hamlin, broke the news of the spunky senior’s passing, and wrote the sweetest message in honor of her grandmother. “My guardian angel for the rest of time,” she wrote, along with several photos of Lois over the years. “I love you so much my Lolo…you were and always will be much more than a grandma to me…you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything.”

Amelia gushed over Lois’s ability to laugh and “light up any room” and she admitted that there will “never be anyone like” her. “Thank you for being the strength our family needed,” she gushed. “Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman. And just like that…you’re back with Frank. I know they’re having a party for you and you were dancing your way through heaven.

Lisa and Amelia have been spending time with Lois in Oregon after the 93-year-old suffered a stroke at the beginning of November. Lois had made several appearances on RHOBH over the years, so Lisa shared the news of her declining health with fans on Nov. 11. “Let’s celebrate her and send so much love while she’s transitioning,” Lisa urged fans. “I was conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know she would want you to know.” Lois previously had a stroke in 2013.

Related Gallery

Delilah & Amelia Hamlin -- See Pics

Delilah Hamlin and Amelia Gray HamlinAlice and Olivia presentation, Fall Winter 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Feb 2020
Delilah Hamlin and Amelia Gray HamlinLaquan Smith show, Front Row, New York Fashion Week, USA - 08 Feb 2020
Delilah Hamlin and Amelia Gray HamlinBvlgari x B.Zero1 Rock Collection debut party, Fall Winter 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 06 Feb 2020

During Amelia and Lisa’s trip to Oregon, they’ve been sharing old photos that they’ve come across at Lois’s house on social media. They also posted videos of her from happier times, showing off her bright spirit and the light she always shines. Just hours before Lois’s death, Lisa posted a video of her with the caption, “Let’s all raise a glass to Lois.” She has been getting supportive messages from fans, as well as her RHOBH co-stars, during this difficult time.