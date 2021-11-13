Exclusive
Britney Spears Felt ‘Connected To Her Parents like a Child’ — Why She Didn’t Want To Sing
Britney Spears has been ‘stressed’ around her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears, ‘since 2008’ when her conservatorship first began and there was one specific reason she ‘didn’t want to sing again.’
Britney Spears, 39, is celebrating her freedom after her conservatorship was terminated by a judge on Nov. 12, but before that, she had felt “connected to her parents like a child” and “owned by other people,” which dampened her desire to sing. Now that she’s able to make her own decisions, it’s sure to make things in her career and personal life better in the future.
“This is all she’s wanted for years,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s been stressed and connected to her parents like a child since 2008. She now feels free to do things like travel and take her kids.”
“She’ll be able now to do the things that she wants to do,” the source continued. “[Before this], she didn’t want to sing again because she felt owned by other people. She always felt like she was doing it for other people. This is huge for her.”
The end of Britney’s conservatorship was also huge for her fans. Some of them even stood outside the courthouse her hearing was taking place at on Friday, and held “Free Britney” signs that signified the #FreeBritney movement they created over the years. They loudly cheered and celebrated with confetti and hugs when the termination announcement was revealed and the singer took to Instagram to share a video from the memorable moments.
“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney,” she wrote in the caption of the video post.
Shortly after news of Britney’s long-awaited freedom made headlines, her dad, who was previously in charge of her estate in the conservatorship, was spotted at a lumberyard in Kentwood, Louisiana. He seemed to try and keep a low-profile in a baseball cap and sunglasses. Both he and Lynne appeared virtually at Friday’s hearing but didn’t make any statements, according to California family lawyer David J. Glass.