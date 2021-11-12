Tweet

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Friend Andrew Burnap Claims He Has ‘That Scarf’ After Taylor Swift Drops 10-Minute ‘All Too Well’

Evening Writer

Remember that scarf that Taylor Swift left at Jake Gyllenhaal’s in the breakup song ‘All Too Well?’ Apparently Jake’s friend has it, sharing the details after Taylor released her re-recorded version of the track.

Taylor Swift, 31, just released her 10-minute version of “All Too Well” from Red — the one recognized as the solemn tune about her breakup from actor Jake Gyllenhaal, 40 — and fans have a lot to say about it. It’s not just fans, however, who have chimed in on the conversation. Jake’s friend, Tony Award-winning actor Andrew Burnap, 30, took to Twitter on Friday to comment about the infamous scarf Taylor sings about at the beginning of the song.

“And I, left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now,” the pop star croons in the song. “[T]his is gonna sound crazy and you will definitely think i’m kidding but i’m not – i think i am in possession of that scarf,” Andrew hilariously tweeted on Nov. 12.

Jake recently revealed his connection to the actor who beat him out for the Best Performance By a Leading Actor in a Play at the Tony’s. “I know Andrew, who won,” Jake said on The Howard Stern Show, explaining how Andrew used to come to his office and help him “run lines” before. “When he went up, I threw my arms around him. I was so excited for him.”

As for how the legendary scarf ended up at Andrew’s … that detail currently remains a mystery.

“All Too Well” has been a fan-favorite song from Taylor’s Red for some time, and the full, original version the singer just shared gives more details about what occurred between she and Jake for those few months they dated in 2010. It also paints a broader picture as to why they broke up, taking into account their 10-year age gap.

Red is the second album that Taylor re-recorded and publicly released. She dropped the new version of Fearless earlier this year which contained six, new never-heard songs. Taylor will also be re-recording the three other albums she no longer owns the masters to: Speak Now, Taylor Swift and Reputation. Taylor has not confirmed when the full re-recorded version of 1989 will be released.