‘The Challenge’: Ashley Reveals She’s In ‘Anger Management’ After Being Kicked Off Season 37

After Ashley Mitchell was unexpectedly sent home with minimal explanation on the Nov. 10 episode of ‘The Challenge,’ she took to social media to break her silence.

Ashley Mitchell’s team, the Sapphire Cell, won the daily challenge on the Nov. 10 episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, which meant they were in control of choosing who went into elimination. However, when it was time to deliberate, Ashley was nowhere to be seen. Instead, her three teammates made the decision without her. At the lair, TJ Lavin offered a brief explanation as to where Ashley was. “Ashley has broken one of our rules, and because of that, she was no longer able to continue in this game,” the host explained.

Rules are rules and I respect @mtv and TJs call. The best apology is changed behavior❤️. See you next time @challenge — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) November 11, 2021

TJ did not specify what exactly Ashley did to break the rules, but the game continued without a further discussion. After the episode, Ashley took to Twitter to respond to the situation. “Rules are rules and I respect MTV and TJs call,” she wrote. “The best apology is changed behavior. See you next time @Challenge.” She also added on her Instagram Story, “Thank you all and @ChallengeMTV for the rough season. I’ve definitely grown and learned a lot though.”

I just want to thank everyone whose stuck with me through out this all. Everyone knows I'm only mad at myself and it has been so hard to shake off the depression and anxiety since getting home. I have been taking anger management and reflecting alot. 🙏🏼 I love you yall so much — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) November 11, 2021

In a second tweet, Ashley thanked her loyal supporters for sticking by her, as well. “I just want to thank everyone whose stuck with me throughout this all,” she wrote. “Everyone knows I’m only mad at my self and it has been so hard to shake off the depression and anxiety since getting home. I have been taking anger management and reflecting a lot. I love you all so much.” Still, Ashley did not offer any further specifications about what she did that led to her being booted from the show so far into the game.

After Ashley’s unexpected exit, the game went on as usual. Amanda Garcia was voted into elimination by the Sapphire Cell, and she chose Big T as her opponent. Amanda beat Big T in the challenge, but TJ decided to let Big T stick around due to Ashley’s departure. Big T was sent back to her spot on the Ruby Cell, while Amanda chose to infiltrate the Emerald Cell and take Tori Deal’s spot, sending Tori to Amanda’s original team (Ruby).