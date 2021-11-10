Erika Jayne Urges Men To ‘Slide Into’ Her DMs 1 Year After Tom Girardi Split

Erika Jayne is still navigating her divorce and ongoing legal woes, but she says ‘life is good’ now that she’s getting lots of DMs from hunky men wanting to date her.

Jose Canseco and other sexy men have been flooding Erika Jayne‘s DMs, and she’s loving all the attention she’s been getting since filing for divorce from Tom Girardi in Nov. 2020. The gorgeous Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, admitted that and so much more during and interview with Extra’s Special Correspondent Teddi Mellencamp.

Teddi chatted with Erika in Palm Desert, California, at the opening of Kyle Richards’ store, Kyle and Shahida, and Erika told Teddi, “Life is good. Everything is turning in a positive direction.”

Erika, whose real-life drama has been playing out on the show, said she’s happy to be done with Season 11. Accusations about her soon-to-be-ex-husband allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from clients was a central storyline, and she came under fire at the reunion for what she did and didn’t know about it all, so now that the season’s over, she’s feeling much better.

“It feels so good to have the season over… and just be on a much lighter path,” Erika said.

Then, Teddi asked, “Every guy wants to know what’s going on?” Erika may not be fully divorced yet, but she revealed she’s very single and ready to mingle. “Slide into my DMs and you’ll find out,” Erika teased.

“Oh, nobody’s sliding into my DMs — what do I need to do?” Teddi asked, to which Erika said, “Get a divorce!” Clearly, she was joking, but Erika seemed excited about her future.

Want more? Watch the full interview with Erika above, during which she also talks about her plans for new music and how Dorit Kemsley has been doing since her terrifying home invasion.