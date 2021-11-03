‘RHOBH’: Erika Jayne Lashes Out At Sutton & Claims Ex Tom Girardi Won’t ‘Acknowledge’ Legal Drama

The fourth and final part of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ reunion was all about Erika Jayne on Nov. 3, and viewers got a lot of answers to some lingering questions.

Erika Jayne said a lot during the fourth and final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion on Nov. 3, and that included calling co-star Sutton Stracke a “bitchy f***ing c**t.” The harsh diss came after the ladies rehashed Erika and Sutton’s fight at Kathy Hilton‘s house from earlier this season.

“It felt like you were being a bitchy ***ing **t. OK? That’s what it felt like,” Erika, 50, told Sutton, also 50, as Kyle Richards and the rest of the ladies gasped on the sidelines. Those who watched the season should recall that Erika and Sutton butted heads after Sutton claimed that Erika lied while telling stories about her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

“That you could not understand the position I’m in and you kept pushing and pushing and worrying about yourself,” Erika continued, explaining why she became angry with Sutton. “And that’s not what needed to happen.”

Sutton explained to Erika that she was worried about herself and how Tom’s embezzlement scandal could affect her reputation. She went on to say that she was also concerned about the orphans, widows, and burn victims whose settlement money was allegedly stolen by Tom, 82.

“I wasn’t seeing you worried about the victims at all,” Sutton said, which angered Erika. “You don’t know that. You’re assuming that,” she said. “What would I have needed to do?”

Erika then doubled down on her defense against being called a liar. However, Sutton clapped back by saying that Erika pretended to be her friend while they were in Del Mar, California together. “I actually thought that you were being sincere. And you know what that is? Lying,” Sutton told Erika.

But Erika quickly shot back, “No, that’s actually just playing your ass.”

Later, Andy Cohen asked Erika whether she’s spoken to Tom, and she said yes. “I just wanted to make sure he was safe,” she said. “Because after the pictures [of him with a black eye] came out, he looked so bad that I just wanted to make sure he was in the right place.”

Erika admitted that Tom called her almost every day since their split, but she didn’t answer because she didn’t want people to believe their divorce was a “sham”, as some had suspected. And it wasn’t until Tom entered a “skilled nursing facility” that she reached out herself. “I’ve asked him how he could put me in this position,” she told Andy while tearing up. “I asked him … why would you leave me with millions of dollars of lawsuits pointed at me?”

Erika said she had pressed Tom for answered to the questions everyone has, but she said he wouldn’t “acknowledge anything” regarding the lawsuits. “It doesn’t even matter what he says because he’s incompetent,” she explained.